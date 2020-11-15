European shares ended flat on Friday as surging COVID-19 cases compounded fears of the damage to the bloc’s economy in the coming winter months, although the benchmark index clocked its second straight week of gains.
The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.01 percent higher after jumping earlier this week on optimism about a working COVID-19 vaccine.
The index has gained 12.5 percent in the past two weeks, also buoyed by hopes of calmer global trade under US president-elect Joe Biden.
“Even if the greater likelihood of a vaccine has brightened prospects for next year, the near-term economic outlook is still very gloomy,” Capital Economics Ltd Europe economist Jessica Hinds said.
“Much of the eurozone is yet again subject to substantial restrictions on daily life that are taking their toll on economic activity, particularly in parts of the services sector,” Hinds said.
German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said it was too early to say whether restrictions imposed last week would need to be extended beyond this month, while French Prime Minister Jean Castex said there would be no easing for at least two weeks.
German shares rose 0.2 percent, while France’s CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent after having risen to an eight-month high earlier this week.
Despite rallying more than 40 percent since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, the STOXX 600 is down about 7 percent this year on concerns that the second round of lockdowns would threaten a nascent economic recovery.
The S&P 500, in contrast, has risen 9.5 percent so far this year.
With the eurozone likely heading back into recession this quarter, the European Central Bank has already said it would provide more stimulus next month.
European banking stocks outperformed major sectors surged 16.5 percent this week, while travel stocks, which have lost 25 percent of their value so far this year, ended their second week higher.
Technology stocks, which have tracked a surge in their US peers as investors gravitate toward sectors that have seen higher demand in this year’s stay-at-home environment, gained 0.3 percent on Friday.
French power group EDF SA gained 0.4 percent as it showed signs of improving performance in the third quarter, while German property group Deutsche Wohnen AG fell 1 percent after its third-quarter earnings update.
Overall, quarterly results for STOXX 600 companies have been better than expected, with 68 percent of the firms that have reported results so far beating analysts’ earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The