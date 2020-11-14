The central bank yesterday asked major local lenders to improve risk control of mortgage operations, saying that, if necessary, it could introduce credit controls to maintain the stability of the financial system.
The central bank said in a statement that the recommendation was a measured attempt to express its concern over a feverish emerging property market without affecting the nation’s economic recovery.
“The bank invited major mortgage operators for talks on the local property market and called for strict credit screening to avoid loose lending,” the statement said.
Banks should carefully review mortgage applications to prevent property speculation under the pretense of real demand, the central bank said, following media reports that investment demand drove property transactions after interest rate cuts in March.
Lenders must warn borrowers of financial risks if they ask for grace periods or an extended mortgage, the central bank said.
Almost all local banks allow borrowers grace periods of two to five years on repaying principals, it said.
Some agree to mortgages of 20, 30 or 40 years, the statement said.
Banks should keep track of the construction progress and capital flows after approving loans to builders, it said, adding that caution is warranted given the high number of unsold houses on the market.
The central bank said that it would monitor real-estate lending, as it plays a key role in the nation’s financial health.
It would introduce selective credit controls, if necessary, to ensure the system’s stability, the central bank said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The