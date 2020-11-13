TTY Biopharm Co Ltd (台灣東洋藥品) chairman Lin Chuan (林全) yesterday refuted rumors that the company had engaged in insider trading ahead of last month’s announcement that it had won conditional rights to market Bio-NTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine in Taiwan.
Lawmakers on Monday said they suspected that the firm was involved in insider trading, as 2,414 TTY units were traded on the Taipei Exchange on Oct. 12, surging 6.6 times from an average daily trading volume of 365 units in September.
TTY said that it had secured authorization to market the vaccines after the market closed on the same day.
Photo: CNA
The firm’s share price spiked from NT$69.5 to NT$84.3 on Oct. 15, when a total of 30,108 units were traded, before gradually falling to NT$82.2 on Monday last week, with a total 10,725 units traded, one day before TTY said it had terminated its bid to gain Bio-NTech’s authorization to market the vaccine.
The transactions must have been done by someone with insider information, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator William Tseng (曾銘宗) said on Monday.
“I never conducted any insider trading as I despise the behavior. I would welcome any investigation,” Lin told a news conference in Taipei.
“However, there indeed was a chance that someone conducted the insider trading, as the trading volume on Oct. 12 was too high to be normal,” Lin said.
TTY noticed the abnormal trading activity late on Oct. 12 and ran a preliminary investigation before notifying the exchange on Oct. 15, general manager Robbin Shih (施俊良) told a media briefing.
In addition to TTY employees, some officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Bio-NTech staff and local agents of China-based Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co (上海復星醫藥) were involved in the negotiations and knew TTY’s intention to introduce the vaccines, Shih said.
“I highly doubt that it was outside people who conducted the illegal trading, but I would not know who they were. I hope that prosecutors can get to the bottom of it soon,” Lin said.
TTY’s move to abandon the bid to market the vaccine in Taiwan gained attention, as the Bio-NTech and Pfizer Inc-developed vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, prompting speculation that TTY had failed to reach an agreement due to political concerns.
Lin said that TTY stopped trying to acquire the rights as the number of vaccines the CDC intends to purchase was much less than TTY’s expectations, which made the negotiations between TTY and Bio-NTech difficult.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The