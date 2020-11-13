Tax revenues last month totaled NT$171.2 billion (US$5.93 billion), slumping 30.6 percent from the same time last year, as COVID-19 relief measures gave affected companies a respite in filing corporate income, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Corporate income tax was NT$84.5 billion, representing a 47 percent plunge from a year earlier, the ministry said.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said that tax revenues might not meet the target for the whole of this year despite prodigious increases in property and securities transaction taxes.
For the first 10 months, corporate income taxes totaled NT$461.7 billion, a 27 percent decline from a year earlier, mainly due to weaker profitability among Taiwanese companies and a tax cut from 10 percent to 5 percent on retaining income.
Revenue from securities transaction taxes last month increased 14.1 percent to NT$9.9 billion, with daily stock turnover soaring 31 percent to NT$206.4 billion, Chen said, adding that the full-year figure would hit a record high.
Securities transaction taxes accumulated to NT$116.9 billion, beating last year’s total for the period by 59.5 percent, the ministry said.
Revenue from land value increment taxes rose 12.9 percent to NT$10.3 billion, thanks to a hefty increase in the number of taxable cases by 7.2 percent to 55,065, the ministry said.
Tobacco and liquor tax revenue rose 15.1 percent to NT$6.8 billion, helped by an increase in consumption, indicating that the negative effects from the pandemic have probably died out.
The treasury collected NT$2.64 trillion in tax revenue between January and last month, representing a 5.2 percent retreat from the same period last year, the ministry said.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors has approved a plan to set up a wholly owned US subsidiary in Arizona with paid-in capital of US$3.5 billion. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that TSMC would fulfill its commitment and proceed with a US$12 billion investment to build a new fab in the US. TSMC in May said that it was in talks with the US central and local governments to secure incentives to narrow the manufacturing cost gap between Taiwan and the US. The chipmaker plans to make 5-nanometer chips by 2024 at the fab, which would be its first 12-inch fab
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) this year expects to ship more than 45 million units of its 5G system-on-a-chip (SoC), dubbed the Dimensity series, on the back of broader product portfolios and availability in more markets beyond China, company executives said yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said it has expanded its 5G footprint to North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. Next year, the company aims to expand its reach to South America, Africa, Eastern Europe, India, Japan and South Korea, it said. MediaTek’s forecast is more conservative than an estimate of 48 million units by SinoPac Securities Investment Service Corp (永豐投顧). The