The UK plans sweeping powers to intervene in foreign takeovers of British assets if deemed a threat to national security.
A draft law, published yesterday, would expand the range of transactions open to government intervention, the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.
There would be scope for fines and retroactive interventions in deals that complete after the bill’s publication — a potentially controversial provision that critics said could deter investors.
The proposed legislation covers sectors including defense, energy and transport, as the government seeks to stop British companies, infrastructure and intellectual property falling into “hostile” ownership.
At the same time, the department said the new scrutiny process would be “slicker” than at present, by imposing set timeframes within which ministers must come to a decision.
“The UK remains one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world and we want to keep it that way,” British Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma said in a statement. “But hostile actors should be in no doubt — there is no backdoor into the UK.”
Under the National Security and Investment Bill, foreign buyers from all countries purchasing British assets in 17 sectors would be obliged to notify the government of the transaction.
Only some deals in those sectors would be covered, and a separate consultation would determine the full scope of the law.
Ministers would then have 30 days to either allow a transaction to proceed or call it in for further scrutiny on national security grounds.
If that path is chosen, the business secretary would have a further 30 days to make a decision, extendable by another 45 days in the most complex cases.
Punishments for non-compliance with the new regime includes five years imprisonment and fines of as much as 5 percent of global turnover or ￡10 million (US$13.3 million) — whichever is greater.
Transactions subject to mandatory notification that take place without being cleared would be legally void, the department said.
Conditions imposed on sensitive deals could include limits on the size of shareholdings by foreign investors, restrictions on access to commercial information and limits on access to certain projects, it said.
The department has in the past also imposed conditions on pensions and investment.
Once a deal is cleared, ministers would not be able to revisit it — unless inaccurate information was provided.
However, as reported last month by Bloomberg, there are some retroactive elements to the legislation.
Ministers would have five years to scrutinize transactions in the wider economy beyond the 17 sectors.
They would have powers to unpick them if they are judged a threat to national security — a provision the government said is in line with French, Italian and German practice.
The retroactivity would apply from yesterday, so the government would not be able to intervene in already completed deals.
The department estimates that more than 1,000 deals a year might be subject to the new notification requirement, with 70 to 95 called in for further scrutiny and about 10 requiring some sort of remedy.
Until now, interventions have been governed by the 2002 Enterprise Act, which allows government action when a proposed merger would affect media plurality, national security or public contracts.
The department made changes in 2018, which removed thresholds on market share and turnover for some companies, but the new draft legislation would apply across all sectors.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across