Formosa Automobile Sales Corp (台塑汽車) is developing batteries in-house to prepare for production of its own electric trucks, which are expected to hit the market in 2022, company chairman Chen Sheng-kuang (陳勝光) said yesterday.
Speaking at an event to promoting the DAF CF Euro 6 trucks, Chen said that the company, a subsidiary of Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團), has been working on e-truck development for some time in anticipation of robust demand.
FPG founders Wang Yung-ching (王永慶) and Wang Yung-tsai (王永在), who died in 2008 and 2014 respectively, predicted that electric vehicles would become the dominant method of transportation, which is why Formosa Automobile has steadily invested in electric-vehicle batteries, Chen said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
The company is planning to produce 6.5-tonne and 12-tonne e-trucks, and a 10-tonne e-bus, he said.
The heavier e-truck is being designed on an existing frame, with the addition of an electric motor, electronic control systems and batteries, he said.
Formosa Automobile would begin to assemble and test a prototype in June next year and it hopes the vehicle can hit the local market in 2022, Chen said.
The lighter e-truck and the e-bus are scheduled to enter the market from 2022 to 2025 respectively, he said.
The company has handled the marketing, sales and production of DAF trucks in Taiwan since 2005.
Chen said that the company reached a milestone this year when it sold its 10,000th DAF truck after 15 years in the local market.
The firm forecast that it would take another six years to sell another 10,000 DAF trucks locally.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
LABOR ISSUES: The Taiwanese firm was put on probation after employees went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to cover up Supplier Code of Conduct violations, Apple said Apple Inc suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp (和碩) after discovering labor violations at a student workers’ program, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain long accused of worker abuse. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it discovered several weeks ago that the Taiwanese manufacturer misclassified student workers in China and allowed some to work nights and overtime in violation of Apple’s Supplier Code of Conduct. Employees then “went to extraordinary lengths” to cover up the violations. It has since placed its partner on probation until corrective action is completed, the US company said in a
China yesterday laid out detailed regulations for the first time to root out monopolistic practices in the Internet industry, as Beijing seeks to curtail the growing dominance of corporations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊). The country’s antitrust watchdog, the Chinese State Administration of Market Regulation, is seeking feedback on a raft of regulations that establish a framework for curbing anti-competitive behavior such as colluding on sharing sensitive consumer data, alliances that squeeze out smaller rivals and subsidizing services at below cost to eliminate competitors. They might also require companies that operate a so-called variable interest entity
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across