China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) has put its last four Boeing Co 747-400 passenger jets up for sale as part of a plan to retire the model from its fleet in the first quarter of next year.
The company told reporters that it has commissioned an asset management company to handle the sale of the aircraft, which were delivered to the company between December 2004 and April 2005.
They include B-18210, which was delivered in Boeing’s Dreamliner livery in 2004, and B-18215, the last of the passenger models to be manufactured, CAL said.
Photo: Taipei Times
Once the workhorses of CAL’s long-haul service, the four-engine jumbo jets were mainly used on regional routes, such as Okinawa, Shanghai and Guangzhou, following the introduction of the more efficient twin-engine Boeing and Airbus SE jets.
The outgoing model is not featured in the company’s timetable published for its winter season from Oct. 25 to March 27 next year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has heavily affected the aviation industry, accelerated the company’s decision to retire its jumbo jets, CAL said.
The company posted a net loss of NT$707 million (US$24.5 million) for the July-to-September quarter.
It operated a fleet of 18 Boeing 747-400F cargo planes as of September, according to monthly statistics published by the Civil Aeronautics Administration.
Separately yesterday, United Airlines Holdings Inc said it would increase its passenger flights between Taipei and San Francisco from three flights per week to five, starting on Dec. 5.
The flights from Taipei are to depart on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while the return flights are to depart San Francisco on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
Apple Inc is grappling with a shortage of vital chips that manage power consumption in iPhones and other devices, people with knowledge of the matter said, complicating its ability to meet holiday demand for the latest version of its marquee gadget. It is unclear to what extent the bottleneck might limit iPhone availability during its crucial launch quarter, typically Apple’s busiest. Despite the shortfall, suppliers are likely to prioritize Cupertino, California-based Apple and its power-hungry iPhone 12 over other customers lining up for scarce parts, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. Increasing demand for silicon across
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, yesterday reported the highest revenue for October in its history as it ramped up production for major clients. That included Apple Inc’s Oct. 13 launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Hon Hai, which is known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally, is the largest assembler of iPhones. Consolidated revenue was NT$612.55 billion (US$21.21 billion) last month, up 31.4 percent month-on-month and 2.8 percent year-on-year, Hon Hai said in a statement. That was the third-highest monthly result for the company. A sales breakdown showed that consumer electronics made the largest contribution