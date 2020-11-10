China’s technology industry, one of US President Donald Trump’s main targets in Washington’s tussles with Beijing, hopes US president-elect Joe Biden can create a more constructive relationship — but few think the rivalry will de-escalate, executives and analysts say.
Trump’s four-year term has already taught the industry the importance of self-reliance, and China’s intentions to improve its domestic tech capabilities will not change, they said.
“When Biden takes office, tech companies in China might be relieved,” said Fang Xingdong (方興東), director of the Consortium of Internet and Society at the Communication University of Zhejiang.
Photo: Reuters
“At least, the United States is supposed to re-advocate openness, re-respect fair competition, and re-advocate innovation,” Fang said. “However, in the high-tech field, competition and game theory will not end, and China and the US will compete with each other with true innovation capabilities in the next decade.”
Chinese tech giants from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) to Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) have seen their supply chains upended or global expansion efforts stymied by sanctions issued by the Trump administration after Washington accused them of being national security risks.
Several other Chinese firms have been cut off from US suppliers by a trade blacklist while ByteDance and Huawei, in particular, have been pushed into a corner by the Trump administration.
Jefferies analysts yesterday said in a note that China would likely decline in terms of Biden’s policy priorities, as he focuses first on domestic issues, and that a blanket US ban on China’s semiconductor industry would be less likely under Biden.
Still, many executives said Trump’s actions had exposed how vulnerable the Chinese technology industry was. They said shoring it up was now a policy priority for the country.
Beijing has in recent months announced a new “dual circulation” model of growth to steer China’s economy. This sees it reducing its reliance on overseas markets and technology by, for example, spending billions of dollars to encourage a domestic chip industry.
“It is possible that China and the United States may have a chance to negotiate to ease some of the technology issues,” said a senior staff member at one of the blacklisted Chinese companies who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
“But it is difficult to change the long-term trend,” he added. “The Trump administration has awakened the Chinese industry and development in the domestic industrial chain will continue to form a certain degree of independence.”
A shipment of instant tea from Thailand has not been allowed into Taiwan after it was found to contain excessive residues of the pesticide fipronil, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday. The vanilla-flavored red tea was contracted by Bos Lifestyle Co (啵獅國際), a Taipei-based company distributor of the product in Taiwan, the FDA said. The 5-tonne shipment, produced by Cha Thai International Co, was found to contain 0.005 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil, which was in excess of the maximum allowed residue level of 0.002ppm, the FDA said. Cha Thai, founded in 1945, has distributors in more than
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported revenue of NT$430 million (US$14.89 million) for last month, down 47 percent from NT$817 million in September and 34 percent from NT$656 million a year earlier. Revenue in the first 10 months of the year plunged 47.7 percent to NT$4.64 billion from the same period last year. HTC has been moving into virtual reality, forming a strategic partnership with Valve Corp in 2015 in hopes of reviving its fortunes. However, its VR efforts have yet to bear fruit and the company continues to rely heavily on mobile phones to drive its business. The release of the HTC U20
SEMICONDUCTORS TSMC hiring engineers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that it has started a recruitment campaign in preparation for a planned wafer fab in the US. It has posted information on LinkedIn about the new openings, mostly for engineers, such as research and development engineers, process integration engineers, module process engineers, module equipment engineers, facility mechanical engineers and equipment automation software engineers, the firm said. TSMC said new hires would initially work in Taipei and some would be dispatched to the wafer fab it plans to build in Arizona. SHOPPING CENTERS T.S. Mall to start test run T.S. Mall (南紡購物中心)
Demand for plant construction is likely to be sustained for years, and is expected to benefit building material and construction companies, as well as some financial firms, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said. There has been stable growth in construction loans, as purchases of land and commercial buildings have been robust since last year. Based on data released by the central bank on Oct. 26, construction loans grew for an 18th straight month in September to a record NT$2.323 trillion (US$80.4 billion), and rose 16.09 percent from NT$2.001 trillion a year earlier. PROOF OF DEMAND The annual growth in construction loans in