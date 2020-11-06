Nintendo Co yesterday hiked the sales forecast for its hit games console Switch to 24 million devices in the year ending in March from 19 million previously as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts consumer spending on home gaming.
The jump in the sales forecast came as the Kyoto, Japan-based gaming company reported that operating profit for April to September tripled to ￥291.4 billion (US$2.8 billion) from ￥94 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Nintendo, home of the perennial Super Mario franchise, had been reluctant to hike forecasts despite blistering sales of its Switch system, saying that the boost from stuck-at-home consumers might prove transitory.
Photo: AFP
However, lockdowns and curbs imposed around the world to try to stem the spread of the virus mean entertainment options remain curtailed for many as people look toward the year-end shopping season, pointing to continued demand for gaming.
Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp are to release next-generation consoles next week, adding to competition for the mid-cycle Switch, which launched in March 2017.
Sony Interactive Entertainment chief executive officer Jim Ryan last week said that pre-release demand for its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, is exceeding expectations, with the tech giant raising its full-year forecast.
So far, demand looks strong and Sony has reportedly boosted production targets.
However, meeting those will depend on suppliers, particularly Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which manufactures the PS5’s processor and graphics processing unit.
TSMC is already under pressure as a key producer of chips for 5G-compatible smartphones.
“Whatever Sony produces, it will sell,” said Rakuten Securities Inc analyst Yasuo Imanaka, who thinks PS5 could exceed the record 157 million PS2 units sold since the 2000 launch.
However, “everything depends on what TSMC can supply,” Imanaka said.
The video-game boom amid the pandemic is expected to send industry revenue up 20 percent this year to US$174.9 billion, outstripping earlier forecasts and dwarfing the market’s growth last year.
The projected revenue, which includes mobile, console and PC games, would climb three times faster than last year, according to new estimates from research firm Newzoo.
The firm had to make the biggest-ever adjustment in its outlook to account for pandemic bump.
Lockdowns around the world drew more people to gaming, but Newzoo does not expect this increased engagement to vanish once the pandemic eases.
The industry’s new stature would bolster growth for years to come, it said.
Revenue should increase about 9.4 percent a year from 2018 to 2023, reaching US$217.9 billion, Newzoo said.
The firm had previously forecast US$200.8 billion for 2023.
Mobile gaming should account for the biggest share of growth this year, rising an estimated 26 percent.
Additional reporting by AFP and Bloomberg
