DBS Bank Ltd yesterday revised upward its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 1.8 percent, from the zero percent it predicted in August, in light of the nation’s better-than-expected economic gain of 3.3 percent last quarter, it said.
Taiwan’s rosy economic performance could be attributed to the nation’s strong exports, which were bolstered by rising demand for electronic products worldwide, while private consumption also returned to positive territory in the third quarter thanks to relaxing COVID-19 measures, DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report.
DBS expects the economy to continue rallying in the fourth quarter, as more companies investing in digital transformation amid the pandemic worldwide would boost Taiwan’s semiconductor exports and manufactures, Ma said.
“We expect Taiwan’s economic recovery would to a square root symbol, instead of a V shape, as the fourth-quarter economy is likely to grow at a slower rate than the third quarter,” Ma said.
That is because the nation’s exports to Europe would likely be affected by new lockdown measures in the bloc, while exports to China would normalize after suppliers rushed to ship their products there before the US’ ban on Huawei took effect, she said.
Meanwhile, domestic demand would likely remain flat, as the employment market is not improving, she added.
DBS also raised its forecast for GDP growth next year to 4.2 percent, up from a previous estimate of 2.9 percent.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies