Taiwan-US trade relations would remain “on track” regardless of the outcome of yesterday’s presidential elections in the US, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
“Taiwan is a trusted partner of the US,” Wang told reporters at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee in Taipei. “This does not change [depending on] whether the Republicans or the Democrats are in power.”
Taiwan has made significant progress in trade and diplomatic relations with the US in the past few months.
Photo: CNA
Despite protests from China, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office in August. This was followed by a delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach to attend closed-door meetings with government officials and business leaders in Taipei to bolster trade ties.
US President Donald Trump’s bellicose China policy is widely believed to have enabled many of the commercial and diplomatic moves favorable to Taiwan.
On Aug. 28, Tsai announced that the government would on Jan. 1 ease a ban on imports of US pork containing ractopamine and US beef from cattle older than 30 months, despite strong public sentiment, a move that Wang has described as “a necessary precondition” for any bilateral trade agreement with the US.
TRADE TALKS
Asked by reporters how the outcome of the elections might affect possible trade talks with the US, Wang emphasized the importance of “bipartisan support” for Taiwan in the US Congress and the “will of the American people,” rather than tying Taiwan’s gains to a single US political party.
“We have always made friends with the Democrats as well as the Republicans,” Wang said. “The progress we have made in US-Taiwan trade relations in the past few months is due to broad-based positive public sentiment for such policies in the US.”
Saying that the ministry is “in constant contact” with US trade officials, Wang said that she is “waiting to see how things develop” after the elections.
Amid US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has become “the hub for an essential supply chain, especially from the point of view of the US,” she said.
“When US companies look for trusted partners, they look to Taiwan,” Wang said, adding that many leading US tech companies, such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp, have “doubled down” on their investments in Taiwan.
PC maker Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it might turn some of its PC assembly plants in India into laptop manufacturing facilities due to a demand from the Indian government regarding its “Make in India” initiative. Acer Pan Asia-Pacific regional operations president Andrew Hou (侯知遠) told a media briefing in Taipei that the Indian government has said that computer procurement projects up for bidding in 2022 must be made in India. “Make in India has been an important consideration for the Indian government over the past three months or so, and we are all trying to look for a
KEEPING DOORS OPEN: A Chinese official said that ‘complete decoupling is not realistic, and it is not good for China,’ as many want the countries to cooperate China yesterday said that it needs to build its own core technology because it cannot rely on buying it from elsewhere, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) laid out plans for greater economic self-sufficiency. Outlining details of its new five-year economic plan that elevates self-reliance in technology and innovation, senior party officials said that the nation would accelerate development of the kind of technology needed to spur the next stage of economic development. Key to that are bold measures to cut reliance on foreign know-how, although that does not mean that China would cut itself off from the world. “To achieve technological advancement,
STAYING AHEAD: While saying that the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test industry is underinvested, ASE said it would boost its capital expenditure this quarter ASE Technology Holding Co’s (ASE, 日月光投控) chip assembly and testing capacities are tight, particularly in its wire-bonding service, where constraints are expected to continue through the second quarter next year, company officials said on Friday. This situation is expected to create a friendly environment for the company’s average selling price (ASP) next year, executives of the world’s biggest chip tester and packager told investors in a teleconference. “We will start seeing margin improvement in the fourth quarter this year, but we do expect the ASP environment to be friendlier next year compared with this year,” ASE chief operating officer Tien Wu (吳田玉)
RESILIENT: Blows to its China business due to US-imposed export restrictions would not affect earnings, as it could ‘fill the void quickly,’ the chipmaker said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that it expects a 5 percent growth in revenue this quarter from last quarter’s NT$6.57 billion (US$227.29 million) on rising demand for wafers for premium smartphones. The Taoyuan-based chipmaker produces wafers used in vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers for Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 series to unlock the smartphones via facial identification, as well as power amplifiers for the company’s first 5G devices. Demand for Wi-Fi roosters also shows strong momentum due to the remote-working trend, it said. Those growth drivers would offset orders lost in its business with HiSilicon Technologies