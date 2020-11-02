Macau’s declines in gaming revenue narrowed last month, after plunging at least 90 percent for six straight months, in a sign that China’s relaxation of travel and visa curbs is starting to attract mainland visitors.
Gross gaming revenue last month fell 72.5 percent to 7.27 billion patacas (US$910 million) from a year earlier, data released yesterday by the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed.
That was better than the median analyst estimate for a 74 percent drop.
Revenue in the first 10 months of this year has fallen 81.4 percent to 45.9 billion patacas, the data showed.
Macau’s recovery from COVID-19 curbs has been slow after China gradually lifted travel restrictions, resuming Macau tourist visas as of Sept. 23.
Demand has remained tepid due to COVID-19 regulations and muted sentiment from VIP high-rollers to gamble, with mainland Chinese visitor arrivals during Golden Week early last month down 84 percent from a year earlier.
However, gamblers are starting to return in volume as a visa backlog clears.
“Toward the end of October, the number of visitors increased, but it’s still far away from our normal level,” said Joe Liu, director of Macau’s largest e-payment company, Macau Pass SA, which is accepted in more than 18,000 locations, including restaurants and retail outlets.
However, he said that the visitors returning first are the high-spending customers who do not hold back.
Analysts say the key to a continued recovery would be a streamlining of the visa-issuance process and virus-testing requirements, which hinder mainland tourists from visiting Macau.
Fears that China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling have sparked a rush to withdraw billions of US dollars in Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives said.
The Bloomberg Intelligence index of Macau casino operators dropped 5.6 percent last month amid the slow pace of recovery. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 2.8 percent in the same period.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector