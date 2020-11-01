STOXX 600 down for the week due to lockdowns

Reuters





Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal sell-off in March, as a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economic recovery.

Gains in energy major Total SA and some Spanish banks after upbeat results boosted the pan-European index, which finished a volatile session up 0.2 percent.

Data showing the eurozone economy rebounded more strongly than expected also helped prop up markets, but fears that the recovery would be cut short as countries reintroduce restrictions to stem a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic kept gains in check.

With Spain, one of Europe’s worst COVID-19 hotspots, declaring a state of emergency until early May next year, and Germany and France reimposing tight restrictions this week, the STOXX 600 lost more than 5 percent on the week, pushing the monthly performance into negative territory.

“After the drubbing it took earlier in the week, Europe is managing to avoid any bigger losses,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trader IG.

“Better GDP figures might be helping ... but it is more likely due to a grateful realization that even if Q4 is absolutely dire, the ECB [the European Central Bank] will be along in due course with some form of rescue program,” he said.

On Thursday, the ECB gave its clearest signal yet that it would ease policy next month to help the economy through the health crisis.

Heading into the week of US presidential elections, a slide in Wall Street’s big tech stocks after earnings overnight also weighed on global sentiment, with Europe’s tech sector slipping 0.5 percent.

Apple Inc suppliers ASM International NV, Dialog Semiconductor PLC and STMicroelectronics NV fell 1.2 percent to 1.7 percent after the late launch of Apple’s new 5G iPhones caused customers to put off buying new devices.

Spain’s blue-chip IBEX was supported by better-than-expected earnings from lenders Banco Sabadell SA and BBVA SA.

French oil and gas producer Total rose 2.8 percent after it maintained its dividend.

Third-quarter earnings season has been largely supportive, with 74 percent of the nearly half the STOXX 600 companies that reported so far topping profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

However, video game maker Ubisoft SA slipped to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it cut its outlook for the year as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production of blockbuster games Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine.