Some strong earnings helped European stocks end higher on Friday, but they posted their sharpest weekly and monthly declines since a brutal sell-off in March, as a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns dampened prospects for a sustained economic recovery.
Gains in energy major Total SA and some Spanish banks after upbeat results boosted the pan-European index, which finished a volatile session up 0.2 percent.
Data showing the eurozone economy rebounded more strongly than expected also helped prop up markets, but fears that the recovery would be cut short as countries reintroduce restrictions to stem a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic kept gains in check.
With Spain, one of Europe’s worst COVID-19 hotspots, declaring a state of emergency until early May next year, and Germany and France reimposing tight restrictions this week, the STOXX 600 lost more than 5 percent on the week, pushing the monthly performance into negative territory.
“After the drubbing it took earlier in the week, Europe is managing to avoid any bigger losses,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trader IG.
“Better GDP figures might be helping ... but it is more likely due to a grateful realization that even if Q4 is absolutely dire, the ECB [the European Central Bank] will be along in due course with some form of rescue program,” he said.
On Thursday, the ECB gave its clearest signal yet that it would ease policy next month to help the economy through the health crisis.
Heading into the week of US presidential elections, a slide in Wall Street’s big tech stocks after earnings overnight also weighed on global sentiment, with Europe’s tech sector slipping 0.5 percent.
Apple Inc suppliers ASM International NV, Dialog Semiconductor PLC and STMicroelectronics NV fell 1.2 percent to 1.7 percent after the late launch of Apple’s new 5G iPhones caused customers to put off buying new devices.
Spain’s blue-chip IBEX was supported by better-than-expected earnings from lenders Banco Sabadell SA and BBVA SA.
French oil and gas producer Total rose 2.8 percent after it maintained its dividend.
Third-quarter earnings season has been largely supportive, with 74 percent of the nearly half the STOXX 600 companies that reported so far topping profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
However, video game maker Ubisoft SA slipped to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after it cut its outlook for the year as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the production of blockbuster games Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector