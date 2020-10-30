LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) returned a profit in the third quarter — the first quarter in eight — as demand boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic drove shipments of large TVs and notebook computers.
The stay-at-home, work-from-home and distance-learning trends helped the Hsinchu-based company make NT$2.89 billion (US$99.95 million) in net profit last quarter, reversing a loss of NT$2.96 billion in the second quarter and a loss of NT$3.99 billion in the third quarter last year.
That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.3, versus minus-NT$0.31 a quarter earlier and minus-NT$0.41 a year earlier.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
The firm expects the uptrend to extend into this quarter and even to “overflow” into the first half of next year, as a resurgence of the pandemic hits many countries, further supporting the stay-at-home economy.
The prices of TV and PC panels this quarter are expected to increase by 8 to 9 percent quarterly, following an uptick of 8.82 percent in the blended average selling price to US$333 per unit last quarter, it said.
While unit shipments are expected to slide, factory utilization should remain high, similar to last quarter’s 95 percent, it added.
“The industry’s seasonal cycles this year have been upended by the pandemic,” AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) told investors yesterday. “We think the first quarter will be a trough, as we expected. Operations will improve quarter by quarter in the remainder of this year.”
On the demand front, the company sees the stay-at-home economy continuing to drive robust demand in the fourth quarter, Peng said.
Remote schooling has prompted strong demand for Chromebooks, he said, adding that the company has accumulated a large backlog of orders for Chromebook panels.
Global sales of TV sets last quarter rose about 11 percent from a year earlier, beating the market’s expectation of 3 percent growth, AUO said.
Notebook computer shipments last quarter rose 35 percent and whole-year shipments are likely to register double-digit percentage growth, the company said.
On the supply side, new capacity expansion in China has slowed, as the government slashed subsidies and allocated more resources to support semiconductor technology development in the wake of the US-China trade dispute, Peng said.
Tight component supply is a major concern, he said, adding that the company is also closely monitoring the economic fallout of geopolitical tensions and the pandemic.
AUO holds a positive outlook for the industry long term, with it likely to move toward healthy, market-oriented development over the next few years in the absence of intervention by the Chinese government, Peng said.
The company said that it expects capital spending this year to reach about NT$20 billion.
Yesterday, Innolux Corp (群創) reported that it also swung into the black last quarter with a net profit of NT$1.54 billion, or NT$0.16 per share, compared with a loss of NT$4.78 billion in the second quarter.
The company posted a net loss of NT$3.89 billion in the third quarter last year.
Innolux holds a positive outlook for this quarter, expecting shipments of large panels to drop about 5 percent from last quarter, while the average selling price is expected to rise by 8 to 9 percent from last quarter.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector