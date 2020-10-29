A majority of Taiwanese CEOs voiced confidence about the economy, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing than peers in the region and around the world, thanks to enhanced operating models and the nation’s quick control of its COVID-19 outbreak, a survey released yesterday by KPMG Taiwan showed.
The pandemic is taking a toll on the sentiment of CEOs around the world, including Taiwan, but the effects are less severe among local chief executives, said the survey, which polled 50 local chief executive officers.
Taiwan’s efficient control of novel coronavirus infections lends support to the relatively rosy sentiment, while efforts to upgrade business models among local companies also paid off, the accounting firm said.
Thirty-eight percent of Taiwanese CEOs believe their companies can achieve revenue growth this year, while another 22 percent are looking at flat showings, it said.
The public health crisis drove 78 percent of the CEOs to rank global supply chain realignment as the most pressing matter, the survey found, after earlier lockdowns in China disrupted supply of materials used in electronic devices and hindered labor flows.
As most countries maintain border controls and quarantines to contain the virus, many companies consider manufacturing products locally, KPMG Taiwan said, adding that talent disruptions are also high on the list of concerns.
Forty percent of Taiwanese CEOs think it is important to speed up digital transformation for their companies and 50 percent are willing to spend money in upcoming technologies to reach that goal, the survey showed.
In addition, companies would assign more importance to climate change, public health and environmental sustainability in planning their operations, it said.
RESTRUCTURING: Taichung and Taoyuan profited most from local firms moving back high-end manufacturing amid the US-China decoupling of trade ties, the ministry said The government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative might this year see NT$627.1 billion (US$21.7 billion) of investment pledges realized, with several firms raising stakes and two dropouts due to customer losses, Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Wang made the statement at the monthly meeting of the Third Wednesday Club, a local trade group featuring the top 100 firms of each business sector. Since early last year, the government has launched three programs intended to help local companies grapple with US-China trade rows and the COVID-19 pandemic, mainly through moving production lines back to Taiwan. Thus far, the ministry
JOBS AT RISK? Most Cathay Dragon routes are to be operated by Cathay Pacific or a subsidiary, but it was unclear how Taiwanese workers would be affected Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said it is planning new flight services for Taiwan as it announced a corporate restructuring that included the shutdown of its regional subsidiary, Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍), and could lead to job cuts in Taiwan. Cathay Pacific said the shutdown means that the one round-trip service between Taichung and Hong Kong per day and seven round-trip services between Kaohsiung and Hong Kong operated by Cathay Dragon prior to the COVID-19 pandemic would be terminated. “The parent company is planning a new schedule between Taiwan and Hong Kong,” Cathay Pacific assistant manager for corporate communications Moses Hou (侯恩錫)
OVERHEATED MARKET?: The gauge would be designed to provide more reliable information than private-sector data, and help improve policymaking, the council said The National Development Council (NDC) is considering creating a business climate index on Taiwan’s property market, allowing policymakers to better monitor market movements and intervene if necessary, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said yesterday. Kung made the remarks at a meeting of the legislature’s Economic Committee where lawmakers from across party lines voiced concerns about housing price hikes driven by capital repatriation. Kung said that the council is assessing the possibility of creating an index designed to provide more accountable and transparent information than data provided by private-sector market analysts, and could help improve policymaking. The council would compile a report on
STOCK MARKETS TAIEX closes slightly higher The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as market sentiment remained cautious over the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was again the anchor stabilizing the broader market, preventing the main board from falling into negative territory at the end of the session, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 14.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 12,877.25, on turnover of NT$167.982 billion (US$5.81 billion). TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock on the local market, rose 0.44 percent after fluctuating between NT$451 and NT$456. The semiconductor subindex and the bellwether electronics sector