Local CEOs confident about economy despite pandemic

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





A majority of Taiwanese CEOs voiced confidence about the economy, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing than peers in the region and around the world, thanks to enhanced operating models and the nation’s quick control of its COVID-19 outbreak, a survey released yesterday by KPMG Taiwan showed.

The pandemic is taking a toll on the sentiment of CEOs around the world, including Taiwan, but the effects are less severe among local chief executives, said the survey, which polled 50 local chief executive officers.

Taiwan’s efficient control of novel coronavirus infections lends support to the relatively rosy sentiment, while efforts to upgrade business models among local companies also paid off, the accounting firm said.

Thirty-eight percent of Taiwanese CEOs believe their companies can achieve revenue growth this year, while another 22 percent are looking at flat showings, it said.

The public health crisis drove 78 percent of the CEOs to rank global supply chain realignment as the most pressing matter, the survey found, after earlier lockdowns in China disrupted supply of materials used in electronic devices and hindered labor flows.

As most countries maintain border controls and quarantines to contain the virus, many companies consider manufacturing products locally, KPMG Taiwan said, adding that talent disruptions are also high on the list of concerns.

Forty percent of Taiwanese CEOs think it is important to speed up digital transformation for their companies and 50 percent are willing to spend money in upcoming technologies to reach that goal, the survey showed.

In addition, companies would assign more importance to climate change, public health and environmental sustainability in planning their operations, it said.