Nomura Holdings Inc is hiring bankers for its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business in Japan as a sharp rebound in domestic dealmaking vaults the nation’s biggest securities firm to the top ranks of global advisers.
“We’re recruiting people more eagerly than usual,” global M&A head Shunichi Tsunoda said in an interview.
Consultations on local deals are up about 30 to 40 percent from a normal year, with clients seeking advice on “every kind of transaction” during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Japan has driven a global revival in M&A activity in the past few months, as the economy shows early signs of a recovery and companies look to reshape themselves for life after the pandemic.
Nomura has worked on mammoth deals including the US$40 billion NTT Docomo Inc buyout, putting it on course to end the year among the world’s top 10 advisers for the first time, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
While Tsunoda said there is no numerical target for hiring, Nomura has published advertisements seeking M&A bankers in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.
A jump in demand for advice since August probably reflects clients’ decisions to act on plans they developed after the pandemic took hold, Tsunoda said.
Companies are seeking input on everything from divestitures to the purchase of competitors to mergers designed to enter different industries, he said.
“We’re at the start of an era” similar to the aftermath of the global financial crisis, Tsunoda said. “Be it a post or with-coronavirus era, things will change — there should be more industrial reorganization and cross-border transactions.”
Mergers involving Japanese companies have jumped 59 percent this year to US$247 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Nomura is the top adviser on Japanese transactions, retaining its lead over Morgan Stanley’s venture with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, the data show.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
V-SHAPED RECOVERY: Local tech firms have benefited from strong demand for 5G deployment and electronic devices required for a low-contact economy, CIER said The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.76 percent, from its previous estimate of 1.33 percent, saying exports and private consumption have staged a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year. “The upgrade aims to reflect the fast recovery in Taiwan’s exports and domestic demand,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing. The Taipei-based think tank said the economy might have expanded 2.77 percent last quarter — emerging from a 0.78 percent decline in the second quarter — and would grow
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that the company remains committed to its project in Wisconsin, but appeared to condition its completion on the receipt of state incentives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gou said in a statement that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, remains committed to its investment, although “market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic” have altered the timing of its expansion and the specifics of its manufacturing plans. The company has over the past three years invested US$750 million to transform southeastern Wisconsin into a high-tech