Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday said net profit last quarter grew 22 percent quarter-on-quarter as stay-at-home and remote learning trends boosted demand for chips used in PCs and Nintendo Co’s game consoles.
Net profit expanded to NT$1.62 billion (US$56.05 million), from NT$1.33 billion in the second quarter. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.88, up from NT$0.72 a quarter earlier.
On an annual basis, net profit slumped 13 percent from NT$1.85 billion, or NT$1.01 a share, due to a higher tax payment, the company said.
Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times
Gross margin last quarter climbed to 36 percent, the highest since the second quarter of 2018, on higher inventory valuation, the company’s financial statement showed.
Revenue last quarter climbed 18 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$11.91 billion, the second-highest level in the company’s history.
Macronix gave a relatively positive outlook for the current quarter.
“Our factories are all fully utilized,” company chairman Miin Wu (吳敏求) told investors via teleconference. “Prices for NOR [flash memory chips] are quite stable. Customers are not arguing for [price cuts].”
On top of that, Wu expects NOR flash memory chip supply constraints to worsen next year given fewer suppliers, if the US-China trade dispute remains unsolved.
Macronix already benefits from the escalating dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, as it is seeing new orders trickling after US suppliers of ZTE Corp (中興) were banned from shipping products to the Chinese company without a license.
“Customers are seeking chip replacements for any contingency, though the US government does not ban the use of ZTE [equipment in the US],” Wu said. “We have been seeing new order transfers in the past few months.”
Looking ahead, the Hsinchu-based company gave a positive business outlook.
Wu said Macronix has secured contracts from Apple Inc’s OLED panel suppliers to supply NOR-flash memory chips used in the high-definition displays for the US company’s latest iPhone 12 series.
Macronix has a 50 percent allotment of the orders, he said.
However, the US government’s export restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and a ban on using Huawei’s 5G base stations would have an adverse effect on its revenue, as Huawei is its third-largest customer, the company said.
The chipmaker is seeking new orders to fill the void left by Huawei, Wu said.
Macronix expects the automotive sector, particularly autonomous vehicles, industrial devices and medical devices to be its next growth drivers, he said.
Macronix is evaluating expanding its 12-inch wafer capacity to cope with rising customer demand for its first 3D NAND flash memory chips, but no plan has been finalized, the company said.
It plans to ship its first 3D NAND flash memory chip to its customers next month and expects the new chips to contribute to revenue next year, Wu said.
This year, the chipmaker plans to spend NT$6.5 billion on capital expenditures. It is to shut down an older-generation 6-inch fab in the first quarter next year.
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has approved two sustainability-linked loans totaling NT$450 million (US$15.55 million) for Taya Group (大亞集團) and Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), the bank said yesterday, adding that interest rates would fall if the borrowers’ sustainability performance improves. Those marked the first sustainability-linked loans granted by HSBC Taiwan, it said. While HSBC Taiwan has experience providing green loans for the nation’s developers of renewable energy sources to support their projects, the bank began focusing on sustainability-linked loans to meet rising demand from companies in other sectors planning to undertake sustainability programs, it said. “As we reward our clients who reach their
‘NEW TRAVEL MARKET’: The carrier initially planned to lay off about 8,000 people globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its workforce Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) would cut 6,000 jobs and close its Cathay Dragon brand, the South China Morning Post reported, as part of a strategic review to combat the unprecedented damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hong Kong-based airline is expected to officially announce the plan after the market close today, the newspaper said. It initially planned about 8,000 layoffs globally, but after government intervention reduced that to 18 percent of its total workforce, including about 5,000 jobs in Hong Kong, it said. The company, which posted a HK$9.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) loss in the first half, has for months
V-SHAPED RECOVERY: Local tech firms have benefited from strong demand for 5G deployment and electronic devices required for a low-contact economy, CIER said The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday raised its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year to 1.76 percent, from its previous estimate of 1.33 percent, saying exports and private consumption have staged a V-shaped recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year. “The upgrade aims to reflect the fast recovery in Taiwan’s exports and domestic demand,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told a media briefing. The Taipei-based think tank said the economy might have expanded 2.77 percent last quarter — emerging from a 0.78 percent decline in the second quarter — and would grow
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said that the company remains committed to its project in Wisconsin, but appeared to condition its completion on the receipt of state incentives, the Wall Street Journal reported. Gou said in a statement that Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, remains committed to its investment, although “market conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic” have altered the timing of its expansion and the specifics of its manufacturing plans. The company has over the past three years invested US$750 million to transform southeastern Wisconsin into a high-tech