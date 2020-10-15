Tesla starts floating fee system at its charging stations

Staff writer, with CNA





As of today, drivers of Tesla Inc vehicles must pay a fee when charging their electric cars at Tesla supercharging stations nationwide.

Tesla drivers would be charged a floating fee ranging from NT$7 to NT$12 kilowatt-hour, depending on the location and time they charge their vehicles, Tesla Taiwan announced on Monday.

The navigation map app installed in the vehicle’s touch screen can be used to check real-time fees, the company said in a statement.

Initially, Tesla drivers would have to pay different rates at peak times (from 7:30am to 10:30pm Monday through Friday) and at off-peak times at the company’s supercharging facility in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), at the National Taiwan University station and at Taichung’s J Mall, to reduce waiting time for drivers, the statement said.

During the Taipei International Auto Show in December last year, Tesla announced that it planned to increase its total number of supercharging facilities in Taiwan from 19 to 25 by the end of this year.

The company charges vehicles at a peak rate of 250 kilowatts, it said.

It also said during the show that it had said it sold nearly 2,500 of its latest Model 3 vehicles from August to December last year in Taiwan.