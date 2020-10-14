World Business Quick Take

UNITED KINGDOM

Jobless rate tops forecast

The unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5 percent in the three months to August, the highest in more than three years, even before the end of the government’s broad COVID-19 pandemic job protection plan. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise more slowly, to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent in the three months to July. The number of people in employment fell by 153,000, much higher than a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the poll, and the Office for National Statistics revised up sharply its estimate for employment losses in previous months. “Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job hunting, but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work,” Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said.

LOGISTICS

Maersk lifts earnings outlook

The world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk A/S, yesterday said that demand was recovering faster than expected and lifted its earnings outlook, while also announcing plans to cut 2,000 jobs as it streamlines to reduce costs. Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said that although cargo volumes were still down from last year, they had picked up more than forecast after falling sharply at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago. “A.P. Moller — Maersk is on track to deliver a strong Q3 with solid earnings growth across all our businesses, in particular in Ocean and Logistics & Services,” chief executive Soren Skou said in a statement. “Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand,” Skou said.

PORTUGAL

Economy to shrink 8.5%

The country expects its economy to shrink a record 8.5 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worse than its previous estimate of 6.9 percent, according to the government’s latest spending plans. “Gross domestic product will see its biggest fall since the war,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement late on Monday. However, the economy should bounce back strongly next year with growth of 5.4 percent, up from the previous estimate of 4.3 percent. The country also expects to do better on the public finances, with a budget deficit — the shortfall between spending and revenue — equal to 4.3 percent of GDP next year, compared with 7.3 percent this year. Unemployment should fall from 8.7 percent this year to 8.2 percent next year, according to the government’s plans.

COMPUTERS

PC shipments surge

Personal computer shipments rose in the third quarter of this year, with the US market having its best performance in a decade, on demand from consumers working and studying remotely. PC makers shipped 3.6 percent more devices in the three-month period compared with a year earlier, for a total of 71.4 million units, preliminary data released on Monday by researcher Gartner Inc showed. Shipments of Chromebooks, cheaper Web-based laptops that run Google’s Chrome operating system, soared about 90 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. That lifted overall market growth to 9 percent, Gartner said. The firm usually excludes these machines from its reports, but Chromebooks now represent about 11 percent of the overall market.