UNITED KINGDOM
Jobless rate tops forecast
The unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5 percent in the three months to August, the highest in more than three years, even before the end of the government’s broad COVID-19 pandemic job protection plan. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise more slowly, to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent in the three months to July. The number of people in employment fell by 153,000, much higher than a median forecast for a fall of 30,000 in the poll, and the Office for National Statistics revised up sharply its estimate for employment losses in previous months. “Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job hunting, but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work,” Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said.
LOGISTICS
Maersk lifts earnings outlook
The world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk A/S, yesterday said that demand was recovering faster than expected and lifted its earnings outlook, while also announcing plans to cut 2,000 jobs as it streamlines to reduce costs. Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said that although cargo volumes were still down from last year, they had picked up more than forecast after falling sharply at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months ago. “A.P. Moller — Maersk is on track to deliver a strong Q3 with solid earnings growth across all our businesses, in particular in Ocean and Logistics & Services,” chief executive Soren Skou said in a statement. “Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand,” Skou said.
PORTUGAL
Economy to shrink 8.5%
The country expects its economy to shrink a record 8.5 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, worse than its previous estimate of 6.9 percent, according to the government’s latest spending plans. “Gross domestic product will see its biggest fall since the war,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement late on Monday. However, the economy should bounce back strongly next year with growth of 5.4 percent, up from the previous estimate of 4.3 percent. The country also expects to do better on the public finances, with a budget deficit — the shortfall between spending and revenue — equal to 4.3 percent of GDP next year, compared with 7.3 percent this year. Unemployment should fall from 8.7 percent this year to 8.2 percent next year, according to the government’s plans.
COMPUTERS
PC shipments surge
Personal computer shipments rose in the third quarter of this year, with the US market having its best performance in a decade, on demand from consumers working and studying remotely. PC makers shipped 3.6 percent more devices in the three-month period compared with a year earlier, for a total of 71.4 million units, preliminary data released on Monday by researcher Gartner Inc showed. Shipments of Chromebooks, cheaper Web-based laptops that run Google’s Chrome operating system, soared about 90 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. That lifted overall market growth to 9 percent, Gartner said. The firm usually excludes these machines from its reports, but Chromebooks now represent about 11 percent of the overall market.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a