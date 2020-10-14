Hyundai Motor Group is to invest S$400 million (US$294 million) in a new innovation center in Singapore that Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said might produce up to 30,000 vehicles a year by 2025.
“Automotive activities are becoming viable in Singapore once again,” Lee said in a speech yesterday to mark the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the center in the city-state’s west.
Electric vehicles (EVs) “have a different supply chain, fewer mechanical parts and more electronics, which plays to Singapore’s strengths,” he said.
Photo: Reuters
The seven-story building, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, is where Hyundai would work on developing artificial intelligence (AI), big data and other technologies to enhance its manufacturing processes, fine-tuning the “brains” behind the smarter and more environmentally friendly vehicles of tomorrow.
The center would also have a 620m driving track near its roof so that customers can test drive vehicles.
Hyundai would “instill human-centered values” in all stages of a vehicle’s life, from ordering and production to the test drive and service, Hyundai Motor executive vice chairman Euisun Chung said at the event.
The company is separately developing flying cars, planning a full lineup of aerial vehicles that it envisages zigzagging city skies within a decade.
The innovation center would also house a small-scale electric-vehicle production facility to test processes using AI and autonomous driving.
One of the company’s EVs, the Kona, has been recalled in South Korea following multiple reports of battery fires.
“We hope this will open up new growth areas for our economy, and create exciting jobs for Singaporeans, for example industrial Internet of Things engineers, data scientists, cobot technicians and digital supply chain strategists,” Lee said.
Lee also said the center marked “an important milestone in the economic relationship between Singapore and South Korea,” paving the way for more South Korean firms to invest in the city-state and partner with local suppliers.
Singapore has not had an auto manufacturing plant since Ford Motor Co closed its factory several decades ago, effectively ending automobile production on the island.
In October last year, vacuum cleaner maker Dyson Ltd abandoned a US$2.5 billion plan to build electric vehicles in the city-state because it could not find a way of making the project commercially viable.
Tesla Inc, the world’s biggest maker of EVs, has plans to export China-built Model 3 cars to Singapore, and other places in Asia and Europe from its factory in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said last month.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a