E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays, expects revenue to climb to a four-year high this year as the COVID-19 pandemic helps fuel demand for e-readers and electronic shelf labels during the year-end shopping season.
The Hsinchu-based company said that retailers are accelerating adoption of electronic shelf labels to avoid virus transmission routes as well as to enhance delivery efficiency, as COVID-19 infections remain severe in the US and Europe.
Consumers are buying e-readers, tablet computers and laptops for remote learning or entertainment, instead of other items, as they are confined at home amid the pandemic, E Ink said.
Photo courtesy of E Ink Holdings Inc
The company is to introduce its new colored e-paper displays used in e-readers in the final quarter of this year.
Demand for its new color e-paper displays, dubbed Kaleido, has also improved and the firm is boosting capacity 10-fold, it said.
“This year will be the best year in terms of revenue after the company transformed itself into a pure e-paper display supplier in 2016,” E Ink chairman Johnson Lee (李政昊) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋).
“Our order visibility is improving. We are seeing quite good momentum carrying into the first quarter of next year,” Lee said. “There will be year-on-year growth in revenue during the first quarter.”
“Customers are adding new orders constantly,” he said.
To meet customers’ rapidly growing demand for electronic shelf displays, E Ink is also expanding capacities in the US and in Hsinchu.
E Ink’s revenue grew 9.2 percent year-on-year to NT$11.1 billion (US$383.82 million) during the first nine months of this year, from NT$10.17 billion, after revenue last month rose to the highest level in 11 months at NT$1.53 billion.
E-readers and electronic shelf labels are the two major applications that drive demand for its e-paper displays, E Ink said.
E-paper displays for e-readers account for 60 percent of the firm’s revenue, it said.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a