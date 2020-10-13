DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand.
That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted.
The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
“That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan District (泰山). “We have a conservative view of capital expenditures.”
However, the changes in capital spending would not affect its technological migration, Lee said.
Nanya Technology is on schedule to start pilot production of its 1A process technology this quarter, paving the way for revenue contribution from the technology at the end of next year, he said.
The chipmaker also expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, given limited supply growth and low inventories.
That would lead to a rebound in memorychip prices, it said.
As for the impact of Washington’s export restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co (華為), Lee said it should be rather short-lived given the Nanya’s broad customer portfolios and product lineup.
The firm supplies chips to more than 700 customers, he said.
The impact could last for two quarters, Lee said, echoing Micron Technology Inc’s recent comments on the loss of Huawei orders.
Other Chinese mobile phone makers would fill the void left by Huawei, he said.
Nanya Technology stopped shipping memory chips to Huawei as of Sept. 15 as the US restrictions took effect, and is waiting for the US government to approve it resuming shipments to Huawei.
As speculation swirled that Chinese memorychip maker Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲) could be Washington’s next target, Lee said that such a move would not have much of an effect on his firm, given the Chinese company’s small market share.
Nanya also reported a contraction of 50 percent last quarter in net profit, to NT$1.61 billion, compared with NT$3.22 billion the previous quarter, and the lowest since the fourth quarter of last year.
Revenue was NT$15.32 billion, while its gross margin dipped to 25.9 percent last quarter from 30.6 percent in the second quarter.
The company attributed the weakness to a low single-digit percentage decline in average selling prices and shipments last quarter, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange rate and higher tax payments.
Nanya Technology expects sales of DRAM chips used in servers to drop mildly on a quarterly basis this quarter, while DRAM chips used in other applications such as laptops and mobile phones are forecast to pick up.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month