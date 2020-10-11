Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon.
Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest.
Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok.
Photo: AFP
Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local tycoon Preechawut Keesin, who owns five nightclubs and about 600 hotel rooms.
Thailand has so far remained relatively unscathed from the global outbreak, with about 3,600 confirmed cases and just a few dozen deaths.
However, the kingdom’s decision to concentrate on beating the virus has dealt a brutal blow to the economy, which is expected to contract 7 to 9 percent this year and leave millions unemployed.
“My boss wants to help the staff keep their jobs, but I don’t think we can survive after the end of the year,” said Jantima Tongsrijern, manager of Pum Pui bar.
In normal times, 80 percent of the island’s profits come from tourism, a sector that employs more than 300,000 people.
Tens of thousands of those who have lost their jobs have returned to their home provinces.
Life is hard for those sticking it out.
Some have accepted huge pay cuts, while others have little choice but to join the long lines at the food distribution centers or scrape together an income where they can.
Bar owner Orathai Sidel said she used to make 100,000 baht (US$3,227) a month in high season.
With her business a victim of the pandemic, she now sold desserts from a streetside cart, making just US$3 a day to try to cover her children’s school fees.
“We’re just fighting to survive,” said street vendor Poi, fired in June from the restaurant where she used to work.
Phuket has been due to welcome Thailand’s first foreign tourists since April in a cautious experiment by the kingdom, but their arrival keeps being pushed back.
A two-week compulsory quarantine and a high price tag — several thousand US dollars a person — would mean this is a niche market.
“We will have to focus on developing local customers and individual travelers rather than mass tourism,” Preechawut Keesin said.
Before the pandemic, domestic holidaymakers only made up 30 percent of visitors to Phuket, prompting the local tourism industry to rethink its business model.
Trial packages are being offered to domestic tourists for as low as US$30 for two nights, flights included from Bangkok — but the rock-bottom prices mean hotels will likely not even recover their costs.
“We don’t expect a return to normal for three years,” said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, the president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter. “The situation is much worse than after the tsunami in 2004.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month