Consumers in August spent NT$16.7 billion (US$575.5 million) at local pharmacy retailers, a 4.1 percent annual increase, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Pharmacy retailers include drugstore chains, such as Cosmed (康是美) and Watsons (屈臣氏), as well as independent pharmacies.
It was the second consecutive month of annual growth after sales were severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the first half of the year, with sales in April and May dropping 8.3 percent and 9 percent year-on-year respectively, the ministry said.
The ministry defines pharmacy retail sales as including sales of medicines, medical equipment and dietary supplements, as well as those of cosmetics and skincare products.
Pharmacy retail sales declined during the first few months of the outbreak because cosmetic sales dropped, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
“Taiwanese pharmacies make most of their money selling cosmetics rather than drugs, and when people cannot go out, they do not want to put on makeup,” Huang said.
Pharmacy retail sales returning to growth in July and August reflects that life is returning to normal, he said.
In the first eight months of this year, sales of pharmaceutical products rose 1.9 percent year-on-year, while those of cosmetics fell 3.6 percent, with overall sales declining 1 percent from the same period last year to NT$126.1 billion, ministry data showed.
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has built up stakes in Chinese semiconductor companies and other technology businesses as the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker bolsters its supply chain in the face of pressure from the US. Habo Investment (哈勃科技投資), set up by Huawei in April last year, has closed 17 deals for stakes in Chinese tech companies since August last year, public records show. The investment arm was established in response to what Guo Ping (郭平), Huawei’s rotating chairman, last week described as “suppression” by the US after escalating restrictions that have cut off Huawei’s supplies of many overseas chips and effectively barred