The European Central Bank (ECB) “should be prepared” to possibly launch a digital currency, ECB President Christine Lagarde said yesterday, adding that the public would be asked to weigh in on the issue.
The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank is to carry out a series of experiments with a digital euro over the next six months and launch a three-month public consultation from Oct. 12.
A decision on whether to move ahead with a virtual currency project is expected in about the middle next year, it said.
Photo: Reuters
“Our role is to secure trust in money... We should be prepared to issue a digital euro, should the need arise,” Lagarde said in a statement.
This digital currency would “complement cash, not replace it,” the statement said.
The move comes as people increasingly pivot toward cashless payments, and the ECB is wary of falling behind so-called cryptocurrencies issued by private players like bitcoin and Facebook’s yet-to-be-launched Libra.
A digital currency would allow individuals as well as companies to have deposits directly with a central bank, potentially safer than with commercial banks, or cash that could be stolen.
The ECB’s deliberations echo those of the US Federal Reserve, which has been researching a digital dollar.
The People’s Bank of China in April started experimenting with digital currency in four cities.
Proponents of cryptocurrencies say they allow for faster and cheaper payments, especially across borders, as they cut out the staff, administration and the high costs needed in traditional banking and investment.
Governments in Europe have insisted that any digital currency would require careful supervision.
“A digital euro would support Europe’s drive towards continued innovation. It would also contribute to its financial sovereignty and strengthen the international role of the euro,” ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta said.
Many hurdles remain, including concerns about privacy and the impact on traditional banking and financial stability, Panetta said.
However, “a properly designed digital euro could address these risks,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift toward electronic payments, as people avoid notes and coins over fears that they might spread the novel coronavirus.
The ECB applied to trademark the term “digital euro” late last month, Bloomberg News reported.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS: The transferred orders might not provide an immediate revenue boost given local chipmakers’ high utilization rates, a senior analyst said Shares of local contract chipmakers yesterday rose as much as the 10 percent daily limit, as investors bet on orders being transferred from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際) after the US imposed export restrictions on the Chinese chipmaker. United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) shares soared 10 percent to close at NT$27.5 as 380 million shares changed hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. UMC is the world’s No. 3 foundry by revenue, followed by SMIC, according to data from market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技). UMC has product and customer portfolios similar to those of SMIC, TrendForce said, adding that UMC offers 14-nanometer and