The Taipei 101 Observatory could see its visitor numbers tumble to a record low this year, as border controls have reduced foreign tourist arrivals, its main supply of customers.
The number of visits might drop below 500,000 this year, less than 25 percent of the 2 million visits reported last year, said Angela Chang (張振亞), president of Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC, 台北金融大樓), which operates the skyscraper.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign tourists contributed 80 percent of visits to the observatory, dubbed the nation’s hottest tourist spot.
Photo: Bloomberg
Like tourist hotels in Taipei, the observatory has shifted its focus to domestic visitors and the strategy, coupled with reduced admission fees, resulted in there being 220,000 visits during the June-to-August period, Chang said.
Taiwanese now make up 99 percent of its visitors, she said.
The observatory is seeking to bolster business by extending its discounts through this year, with tickets costing NT$300 per adult and NT$190 per senior citizen, Chang said, adding that adult visitors may take two children under the age of 12 with them free of charge.
The arrangement is intended to attract families, she said, after a promotion campaign that lowered admission fees to NT$150 per person expired yesterday.
Domestic visitors might not completely fill the void left by foreign tourists, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said earlier, after downgrading the credit outlook for TFCC from “stable” to “negative.”
The ratings agency said that international travel would remain muted as the number of COVID-19 infections is still on the rise worldwide.
Border controls would reduce the number of visitors to the observatory and its observation deck, denting its revenue by up to 80 percent this year, the ratings agency said.
Visitors to the observatory rose to a record high of 2.8 million in 2015, but dropped by 10 percent in each of the following years due to chilling cross-strait ties.
Chinese tourists used to make up the biggest chunk of visitors, followed by tourists from Japan and South Korea, Chang said.
NOTABLE SHIFT: By 2030, 50% of all laptops would be assembled in Southeast Asia, while Taiwan would still mostly focus on research and development, a report said Global laptop and desktop computer supply chains are expected to shift significantly away from China in the next 10 years, a Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) report said. By 2030, only 40 percent of global laptop production would remain in China, said the report, which was released on Thursday. “The reshuffling of the global supply chain will be one of the most important trends in the next 10 years,” the institute said in the report. “In the long run, key component makers will follow laptop assemblers in moving out of China.” The Taipei-based institute predicted most key component makers
Merck Group Taiwan yesterday said that it plans to invest substantially on expanding its fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹) to better serve its local customers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The company said it plans to expand its production space by 50 percent in the next five years and its workforce by about 40 percent, Merck Group Taiwan managing director Dick Hsieh (謝志宏) told a media briefing in Taipei. Hsieh declined to disclose investment details, but said that the latest investment would exceed the total amount Merck has invested in Taiwan over the past few years. Those investments would be
Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, has formed a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to develop key electronic components for electric vehicles and digital healthcare, it said yesterday. The alliance is to help Yageo boost its revenue from high-end components for vehicles and industrial, medical and aerospace devices, as well as those used in 5G and Internet-of-Things devices, the company said. The companies signed the strategic alliance agreement at Yageo’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店). Their cooperation is to start this quarter, the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the cooperation
INVEST IN TAIWAN: A metal components casting firm and the world’s largest maker of aluminum bicycle rims also obtained approvals to join the program Solar Applied Materials Technology Co (SOLAR, 光洋應用材料), a part of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) “green supply chain,” has pledged to invest NT$1 billion (US$34.1 million) to build a new plant at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. SOLAR has been collaborating with TSMC to extract precious metals from waste and reuse them as “sputtering target” material in high-end semiconductor manufacturing, a TSMC press release issued in May said. Established in 1978, SOLAR also offers key materials and integrated services to customers in the optoelectronics, information and communications technology, petrochemicals and consumer electronics industries,