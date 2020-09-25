The nation’s retail sales rose 8.2 percent year-on-year to NT$334 billion (US$11.39 billion) last month, while food and beverage sector sales increased 2 percent to NT$73.6 billion, Ministry of Economic Affairs data released on Wednesday showed.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) described the results as “surprisingly strong.”
Notably, auto sales rose 33.5 percent, which Huang attributed in part to the seventh month of the lunar calendar, known as “Ghost Month,” falling in August versus this year, when it started late last month and ended on Wednesday last week.
Convenience store sales grew 15.6 percent, while e-commerce and mail order sales increased 16.4 percent.
Restaurant sales were up 4.7 percent, but catering and banquet sales dropped by 40 percent, ministry data showed.
“Until we lift border controls, the banquet trade is not going to return to normalcy,” Huang told a news conference.
The strong retail and food and beverage sales last month also reflected the effect of the government’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program, which commenced on July 15, Huang said.
Taiwanese who participated in the program received NT$3,000 in vouchers which must be spent before the end of the year.
The inability to travel overseas could be a reason why retail sales were so high, Huang said.
“People who could not go abroad to shop might have spent the money at home,” he said.
Other factors might be at play, National Central University economics professor Dachrahn Wu (吳大任) said.
“While it is true that people are still using up their vouchers, what is probably more significant is the gains made by the stock market and the housing market in recent months,” Wu said. “Domestic demand is back.”
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
DIGITAL COMMERCE: In 2016, only 2 percent of orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that has risen to 10 percent, Foodpanda Taiwan Co operations director Nick Yu said Online food delivery platforms have seen explosive growth in Taiwan this year, helped by business opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, company executives said at a digital commerce conference in Taipei yesterday. When the threat of COVID-19 kept people from going out to eat, more people experimented with ordering food deliveries online, Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) operations director Nick Yu (余岳勳) said. Foodpanda started operations in Taiwan in 2012. “We experienced 5,000 percent growth in the past 24 months,” Yu said. “That’s more than the previous six years combined.” In 2016, only 2 percent of food orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that