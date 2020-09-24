The Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) yesterday raised its GDP growth forecast for Taiwan to 1.63 percent, up from its March prediction of 1.5 percent, due to better-than-expected exports, Yuanta-Polaris president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said.
The nation’s exports reported stable growth of 1.5 percent from a year earlier for the first eight months, outperforming neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore, Liang told a news conference in Taipei.
The growth also beat some foreign think tank forecasts that Taiwan’s exports would fall prey to contracting global trade amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Photo: Wu Chia-ying, Taipei Times
The momentum in exports is mainly due to demand for information and communication technology (ICT) products that allow teleworking amid the pandemic, he said.
Exports last month expanded 8.3 percent to US$31.17 billion, fueled by an annual rise of 18.72 percent for exports of ICT products, while other industries reported an annual dip of 3.5 percent, Liang said.
“Thanks to stable growth in exports and declining imports due to falling oil prices, the nation’s trade surplus improved from a year earlier, which also helped support GDP growth,” he said.
“Overall, you can see that foreign think tanks are more pessimistic about the local economy this year, as they assumed that Taiwan’s export-oriented economy would suffer amid shrinking global trade, but so far, that is not the case,” Liang said.
The institute projected a “K-shaped recovery” for Taiwan’s economy, meaning uneven but continued growth among different sectors and income groups.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics has predicted a “V-shaped recovery,” while Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) expects a “Nike-swoosh recovery.”
Uneven growth has affected local equity market, job market and industrial production statistics, where some industries, especially the semiconductor industry, have continued to expand, while others have been sluggish, Liang said.
The institute said that the local economy would grow 3.1 percent next year, but added that how soon the economy would recover would depend on how companies that have benefited amid the pandemic could offset declines at other firms, he said.
Unfinished stimulus policies, escalating US-China trade tensions and time-consuming transfers in global supply chains would be the main risks for the global economy, including Taiwan, next year, Liang said, adding that he expects there to be no major new outbreaks of COVID-19.
The New Taiwan dollar is expected to continue appreciating against the US dollar next quarter and next year on the back of a weakening greenback, Taiwan’s rising current-account surplus and the solid fundamentals of the nation’s economy, Liang said.
Life insurers are not likely to increase foreign investment considerably, as most have reached the regulatory maximum in the ratio of overseas investment to total investment, he said, adding that this would reduce NT dollar supply and boost the currency against the US dollar.
The NT dollar is expected to be worth US$29.47 at the end of this month and US$29.05 at the end of this year, and be worth US$29.00, US$28.95, US$28.9 and US$28.85 at the end of the four quarters next year respectively, Liang said.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to