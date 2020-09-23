Leofoo looks to seniors amid lack of foreigners

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is seeking to shore up its business by reaching out to senior citizens and promoting in-depth tour experiences aided by its eco-friendly theme park in Hsinchu.

Local tourism sectors have to shift their focus away from large group tours to niche markets, as international travel remains restricted due to border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leofoo chairwoman Lulu Chuang (莊豐如) told a news conference in Taipei.

Given the border restrictions, Leofoo, which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities, is to make better use of its properties in Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西).

Leofoo Tourism Group chairwoman Lulu Chuang, center, and guests attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday, as the group’s Leofoo Village announces on World Rhino Day yesterday that Taiwanese rhino Emma is soon to “marry” a Japanese rhino in Japan’s Tobu Zoo. Photo: CNA

“We are working to add value to tours through the assortment of animals that the theme park keeps on display for free,” Chuang said.

The group owns 23 rhinos, while the Taipei Zoo only has four, indicating ample room to enhance travelers’ experiences.

For example, the group could better use rhino waste by turning it into incense and using it as fuel for campfires, among other purposes, Chuang said.

Leofoo places great importance on rhino conservation.

To mark this year’s World Rhino Day, the group and Japan’s Tobu Railway yesterday signed an agreement to transport a young female rhino called “Emma” to Japan to build up the country’s rhino population.

The theme park has targeted the nation’s rapidly growing population of older people, who prefer travel experiences that are less physical, but have easy access to nature, Chuang said.

The park’s location in green Guansi presents an ideal destination for package tours that include visits to nearby tourist attractions, she said.