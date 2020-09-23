The Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is seeking to shore up its business by reaching out to senior citizens and promoting in-depth tour experiences aided by its eco-friendly theme park in Hsinchu.
Local tourism sectors have to shift their focus away from large group tours to niche markets, as international travel remains restricted due to border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leofoo chairwoman Lulu Chuang (莊豐如) told a news conference in Taipei.
Given the border restrictions, Leofoo, which owns the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities, is to make better use of its properties in Hsinchu County’s Guansi Township (關西).
Photo: CNA
“We are working to add value to tours through the assortment of animals that the theme park keeps on display for free,” Chuang said.
The group owns 23 rhinos, while the Taipei Zoo only has four, indicating ample room to enhance travelers’ experiences.
For example, the group could better use rhino waste by turning it into incense and using it as fuel for campfires, among other purposes, Chuang said.
Leofoo places great importance on rhino conservation.
To mark this year’s World Rhino Day, the group and Japan’s Tobu Railway yesterday signed an agreement to transport a young female rhino called “Emma” to Japan to build up the country’s rhino population.
The theme park has targeted the nation’s rapidly growing population of older people, who prefer travel experiences that are less physical, but have easy access to nature, Chuang said.
The park’s location in green Guansi presents an ideal destination for package tours that include visits to nearby tourist attractions, she said.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.