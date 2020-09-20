European equity markets closed lower on Friday, with travel, banking and auto shares leading declines as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the continent rekindled fears about the pandemic’s effects on a nascent economic recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 retreated 0.7 percent, with the banking-heavy Spanish index down 2.2 percent and the French and Italian bourses more than 1 percent lower.
London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.7 percent, with International Airlines Group, EasyJet PLC and cruise operator Carnival Corp down between 8 percent and 15 percent as talk of a second lockdown in the UK did the rounds after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day.
Travel and leisure was the worst-performing sector, down 3.5 percent.
Other European nations from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections in some of their largest cities.
“If the uptick in cases becomes strong enough that lockdowns have to be tightened to a point that it derails the economic recovery, then it becomes a risk factor,” Wisdom Tree Investments Inc associate director of research Mobeen Tahir said.
The banking index fell 2.6 percent, hitting its lowest level since May 26 and on course for record lows as major central banks pledged to keep interest rates lower for a long time, with the Bank of England looking at taking borrowing costs to sub-zero levels, if needed.
Sparking hopes of consolidation among lenders battling the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, CaixaBank SA agreed to buy state-owned Bankia SA for 4.3 billion euros (US$5.1 billion) to create Spain’s biggest domestic bank.
Bankia fell 4.8 percent and Caixabank was down 2.2 percent after rallying in the run-up to the announcement.
Swedbank AB, SEB SA, Handelsbanken AB and Nordea Bank AB were down between 1.8 percent and 5.3 percent on fears that the Swedish banks will bear the brunt of a proposed government “risk tax.”
Separately, Sweden’s financial watchdog said that it was investigating Swedbank for potential market abuse.
The STOXX 600 still eked out a 0.2 percent weekly gain as some major retail companies showed resilience in earnings earlier this week, and a string of takeovers enlivened global merger and acquisition activity.
The London Stock Exchange Group entered exclusive talks to sell Borsa Italiana SpA to France’s Euronext NV, driving its shares up 4.3 percent.
Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson AB was up 1.3 percent after it agreed to buy US-based wireless networking company CradlePoint Inc in a US$1.1 billion deal.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s