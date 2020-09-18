Shin Kong Life names new head

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) yesterday announced that Victor Hsu (許澎) would be its new chairman after Eugene Wu (吳東進) was suspended by the Financial Supervisory Commission and barred from the firm’s board until his term ends in June 2023.

It is to be the second time that Hsu has taken over a Wu post as chairman after he assumed the role at Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) after Wu retired from that company in June.

“We would review Hsu’s qualifications and then decide whether to interview him in person,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li- hui (王麗惠) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

Meanwhile, the commission has rejected Jko Asset Management Co’s (街口投信) appointment of Kevin Hu (胡亦嘉) as chairman, citing insufficient documents, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told the news conference.

“The firm did not answer our request to submit Hu’s certificates of graduation, which are necessary documents to review Hu’s qualifications,” Kuo said. “This indicates that the firm is non-compliant.”

Hu said that the commission on Friday last week had harassed his employees by interrogating staff and searching its offices.

The commission conducted an on-site inspection that day, as Jko Asset Management failed to clearly explain its Tuofu Bao (託付寶) investment service, Kuo said.

“We intended to check whether the asset management company has good internal controls after its affiliates Jkopay Co Ltd (街口支付) and Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技) launched a controversial service,” Kuo said, adding that the inspection was normal practice.