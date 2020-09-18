Office urges closer ties to the EU

INVESTMENT ROUTE: The European Trade Office said that a forum in Taipei would pave the way for closer business cooperation in the post-pandemic economy

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





More Taiwanese investments in Europe would yield economic gains and closer ties, European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski told a news conference yesterday ahead of the office’s first European Investment Forum in Taipei on Tuesday next week.

With one-quarter of Taiwan’s foreign direct investment being from the EU while only 2 percent of Taiwan’s outgoing investment going to the bloc, Grzegorzewski said he hoped that the forum would encourage more Taiwanese investment in Europe, resulting in stronger connections.

“We make jobs here [in Taiwan], we help Taiwan grow into an international economy,” he said. “Now we are attracting Taiwanese investment to Europe to balance this economic relationship, basically also to make sure our bond is strong. The more interactions we have, the more connected we get.”

European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski, right, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu hold a news conference yesterday in Taipei. Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times

The forum, which seeks to pave the way for closer Taiwan-EU business cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world economy, would feature presentations on the information and communications technology, automotive and health industries in Europe, Grzegorzewski said.

Taiwanese businesses would share their experiences of investing in the EU, he said.

There is to be an investment fair at which Taiwanese investors can talk to representatives from EU member states directly to facilitate bilateral collaborations, he said.

Taiwanese firms can further expand their markets by investing in EU member states, leveraging from the 41 trade agreements the regional bloc has signed with 72 countries, he said.

Grzegorzewski said he is often asked why there is no European equivalent of the “Select USA” program, which introduces Taiwanese firms to opportunities in the US.

“This forum is the first step,” he said.

When asked whether trade ties with the EU might be affected by pressure from China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told the news conference that Taiwan would not be intentionally provocative, but would keep on doing business.

“Going back decades now, China has never stopped threatening Taiwan with the use of force. And while the pressure has increased over the past few years, Taiwan is still a top investment destination in Asia and continues to be heavily favored by European investors,” Wu said.

Taiwan would continue with its policy of not rocking the boat, while keeping an eye on Chinese threats, he said.

“I believe that raising Taiwan’s visibility in Europe and Europe’s visibility in Taiwan is very important,” Wu said.

“I am sure we have all seen that the Taiwan-European relationship has been strengthening by leaps and bounds in the past year or two,” he said, citing the 90-member delegation that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil led to Taiwan.

The forum is to take place at the Taipei International Convention Center.

It is co-organized by the European Economic and Trade Office, EU member states’ representative offices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.