More Taiwanese investments in Europe would yield economic gains and closer ties, European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski told a news conference yesterday ahead of the office’s first European Investment Forum in Taipei on Tuesday next week.
With one-quarter of Taiwan’s foreign direct investment being from the EU while only 2 percent of Taiwan’s outgoing investment going to the bloc, Grzegorzewski said he hoped that the forum would encourage more Taiwanese investment in Europe, resulting in stronger connections.
“We make jobs here [in Taiwan], we help Taiwan grow into an international economy,” he said. “Now we are attracting Taiwanese investment to Europe to balance this economic relationship, basically also to make sure our bond is strong. The more interactions we have, the more connected we get.”
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
The forum, which seeks to pave the way for closer Taiwan-EU business cooperation in the post-COVID-19 world economy, would feature presentations on the information and communications technology, automotive and health industries in Europe, Grzegorzewski said.
Taiwanese businesses would share their experiences of investing in the EU, he said.
There is to be an investment fair at which Taiwanese investors can talk to representatives from EU member states directly to facilitate bilateral collaborations, he said.
Taiwanese firms can further expand their markets by investing in EU member states, leveraging from the 41 trade agreements the regional bloc has signed with 72 countries, he said.
Grzegorzewski said he is often asked why there is no European equivalent of the “Select USA” program, which introduces Taiwanese firms to opportunities in the US.
“This forum is the first step,” he said.
When asked whether trade ties with the EU might be affected by pressure from China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told the news conference that Taiwan would not be intentionally provocative, but would keep on doing business.
“Going back decades now, China has never stopped threatening Taiwan with the use of force. And while the pressure has increased over the past few years, Taiwan is still a top investment destination in Asia and continues to be heavily favored by European investors,” Wu said.
Taiwan would continue with its policy of not rocking the boat, while keeping an eye on Chinese threats, he said.
“I believe that raising Taiwan’s visibility in Europe and Europe’s visibility in Taiwan is very important,” Wu said.
“I am sure we have all seen that the Taiwan-European relationship has been strengthening by leaps and bounds in the past year or two,” he said, citing the 90-member delegation that Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil led to Taiwan.
The forum is to take place at the Taipei International Convention Center.
It is co-organized by the European Economic and Trade Office, EU member states’ representative offices, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into