Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).
“We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent.
The fine would affect the insurer’s return on investment, but rising sales of foreign currency-denominated policies would help offset any negative effects, Hsu said.
Insurance companies are allowed to use foreign funds generated from their foreign currency-denominated policies to invest overseas without any restrictions, as there are no foreign exchange risks.
First-year premiums from foreign currency products totaled NT$32.24 billion for the first six months, making up 73.9 percent of all first-year premiums, the highest level Shin Kong Life has ever reported, company data showed.
The insurer cannot buy new local stocks until it lowers its overseas investment ratio, and Hsu said it remains unknown how long it will take for the ratio to drop to 39 percent.
Shin Kong Life had a pool of NT$3.02 trillion investment funds as of the end of June, with a recurring yield of 3.32 percent.
As Shin Kong Life chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) was suspended by the commission on Tuesday, Shin Kong Financial chairman Victor Hsu (許澎) is to fill in for him as a board member, the insurer said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), adding that it has not yet appointed a new chairperson.
The commission on Tuesday also demanded that Shin Kong Life set up a better mechanism for its asset and liability management committee as it was responsible for the reckless investment decisions.
The committee did not hold meetings frequently and basically gave guidelines to the firm’s investment team, Hsu said, without saying whether it would be abolished or overhauled.
The commission’s press release announcing the Shin Kong Life fine reached more than 11,000 page views as of press time last night, a relatively high number for a government press release.
“All insurers are studying what mistakes Shin Kong made, trying to improve themselves to avoid a similar penalty,” Peng Jin-lung (彭金隆), chairman of National Chengchi University’s department of risk management and insurance, said by telephone.
As major insurance companies are running more internal committees to manage matters, the regulator is paying more attention to whether the committees’ power matches their responsibility and accountability, and whether companies have solid self-control measures in place, Peng said.
The commission’s regulations on insurance companies are likely to become more strict, as insurers have more money from the public and a bigger influence on capital markets, he added.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to