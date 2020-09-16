World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

Daimler to pay US$1.5bn

Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay US$1.5 billion to the US government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations, officials said on Monday. The US Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the California Attorney General’s Office said that Daimler contravened environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 vehicles in the US with diesel engines that did not comply with US state and federal laws.

RETAIL

H&M returns to growth

Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) reported a return to profit that far surpassed analysts’ expectations, a bullish sign for purveyors of fast fashion. The Swedish clothing retailer estimated that pretax earnings reached about 2 billion kronor (US$228.6 million) in the third quarter, based on preliminary results. The earnings were eight times the average analyst estimate and almost double the highest forecast, which H&M attributed to revenue exceeding its expectations, well-received collections and more sales at full price.

RETAIL

Ocado revenue rises 52%

Ocado Group PLC yesterday reported a 52 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from COVID-wary consumers ordering grocery deliveries rather than shopping in supermarkets. The UK company said that strong sales in its retail arm, which started selling food from Marks & Spencer Group PLC this month, would help to boost full-year earnings to at least ￡40 million (US$51.6 million). Ocado Retail, the online grocery arm jointly owned with Marks & Spencer, is benefiting from the surge in demand as a result of the pandemic, it said.

BANKING

Citi to resume job cuts

Citigroup Inc is to resume job cuts from this week, joining rivals in ending an earlier pledge to pause staff reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cuts are to affect less than 1 percent of the global workforce, the bank said in a statement on Monday. With recent hiring, the overall headcount would likely not show any drop, Citigroup said, adding that it has hired more than 26,000 people this year, more than one-third of which were in the US. The lender had about 204,000 employees at the end of the second quarter.

UNITED KINGDOM

Joblessness edges upward

The unemployment rate rose for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March, but data published yesterday showed that the increase in joblessness is so far not surging. The unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in the three months to July from the 3.9 percent it had clung to since early this year. Experimental figures showed that payroll numbers last month fell by a monthly 36,000 jobs, which was more than the 20,000 lost in July, but only a fraction of April and May’s layoffs.

SINGAPORE

New home sales soar 16%

Home sales last month surged to an 11-month high, buoyed by demand from locals who are betting that prices are to rebound as soon as next year. The number of new units sold last month rose 16 percent to 1,256 homes from 1,080 in July, data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is the most since September last year and up from a near six-year low in April, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.