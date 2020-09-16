AUTOMAKERS
Daimler to pay US$1.5bn
Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay US$1.5 billion to the US government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations, officials said on Monday. The US Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and the California Attorney General’s Office said that Daimler contravened environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 vehicles in the US with diesel engines that did not comply with US state and federal laws.
RETAIL
H&M returns to growth
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) reported a return to profit that far surpassed analysts’ expectations, a bullish sign for purveyors of fast fashion. The Swedish clothing retailer estimated that pretax earnings reached about 2 billion kronor (US$228.6 million) in the third quarter, based on preliminary results. The earnings were eight times the average analyst estimate and almost double the highest forecast, which H&M attributed to revenue exceeding its expectations, well-received collections and more sales at full price.
RETAIL
Ocado revenue rises 52%
Ocado Group PLC yesterday reported a 52 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, benefiting from COVID-wary consumers ordering grocery deliveries rather than shopping in supermarkets. The UK company said that strong sales in its retail arm, which started selling food from Marks & Spencer Group PLC this month, would help to boost full-year earnings to at least ￡40 million (US$51.6 million). Ocado Retail, the online grocery arm jointly owned with Marks & Spencer, is benefiting from the surge in demand as a result of the pandemic, it said.
BANKING
Citi to resume job cuts
Citigroup Inc is to resume job cuts from this week, joining rivals in ending an earlier pledge to pause staff reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cuts are to affect less than 1 percent of the global workforce, the bank said in a statement on Monday. With recent hiring, the overall headcount would likely not show any drop, Citigroup said, adding that it has hired more than 26,000 people this year, more than one-third of which were in the US. The lender had about 204,000 employees at the end of the second quarter.
UNITED KINGDOM
Joblessness edges upward
The unemployment rate rose for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March, but data published yesterday showed that the increase in joblessness is so far not surging. The unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in the three months to July from the 3.9 percent it had clung to since early this year. Experimental figures showed that payroll numbers last month fell by a monthly 36,000 jobs, which was more than the 20,000 lost in July, but only a fraction of April and May’s layoffs.
SINGAPORE
New home sales soar 16%
Home sales last month surged to an 11-month high, buoyed by demand from locals who are betting that prices are to rebound as soon as next year. The number of new units sold last month rose 16 percent to 1,256 homes from 1,080 in July, data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is the most since September last year and up from a near six-year low in April, during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to