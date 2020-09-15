Financial institutions continued to add automatic teller machines (ATMs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of devices rising to 30,806 as of the end of June, increasing by 311 from the end of last year, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.
Keeping in line with the increase in ATMs, the number of issued debit cards grew to 215,223, up by 3,879 from six months earlier, while the number of debit cards in circulation also picked up by 2,299 to 108,593, the data showed.
However, the number of ATM transactions in June was 84,127, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier, but a 1.4 percent dip from six months earlier, while the amount of transactions in June gained 17 percent year-on-year to NT$1.09 trillion (US$36.97 billion), the data showed.
Eighty-four percent of the ATMs are run by Taiwanese banks, with another 10.3 percent, or 3,203 devices, operated by Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) and 5.4 percent by credit cooperatives, the commission’s data showed.
CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) operates 6,310 ATMs, ranking first, followed by Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) with 4,549 and Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) with 3,680, the data showed.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to