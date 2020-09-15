Banks add 311 ATMs in the first half of year: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Financial institutions continued to add automatic teller machines (ATMs) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of devices rising to 30,806 as of the end of June, increasing by 311 from the end of last year, data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

Keeping in line with the increase in ATMs, the number of issued debit cards grew to 215,223, up by 3,879 from six months earlier, while the number of debit cards in circulation also picked up by 2,299 to 108,593, the data showed.

However, the number of ATM transactions in June was 84,127, an increase of 13 percent from a year earlier, but a 1.4 percent dip from six months earlier, while the amount of transactions in June gained 17 percent year-on-year to NT$1.09 trillion (US$36.97 billion), the data showed.

Eighty-four percent of the ATMs are run by Taiwanese banks, with another 10.3 percent, or 3,203 devices, operated by Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政) and 5.4 percent by credit cooperatives, the commission’s data showed.

CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) operates 6,310 ATMs, ranking first, followed by Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) with 4,549 and Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) with 3,680, the data showed.