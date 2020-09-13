European equities on Friday posted their biggest weekly gain since early last month, capping a roller-coaster week, with Altice Europe NV and Aryzta AG jumping on takeover news.
The STOXX Europe 600 Index ended the session up 0.13 percent at 367.96, with a slump in banks and travel shares offset by a surge in mining stocks. The benchmark rose 1.67 percent on the week.
Deals were in focus after Next Private BV agreed to buy Altice, sending the shares 24 percent higher, while Aryzta said that it was in advanced talks with Elliott Management Corp about a potential takeover, with its shares rising more than 12 percent.
European stocks have been stuck in a narrow range since mid-June. The rising euro has acted as a headwind for their relative performance to global shares, and the currency resumed its surge against the US dollar after the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday said there was no need to intervene.
“The market remains highly sensitive in the short term and prone to unexpected and negative news,” Donner & Reuschel Privatbank technical analyst Martin Utschneider said. “This was also the case with yesterday’s ECB press conference. Hedges — stop loss or profit-taking — should therefore continue to be strictly maintained or adjusted.”
Meanwhile, London’s FTSE 100 ended Friday higher on gains in mining heavyweight Rio Tinto Group, and marked its best week in more than three months as a weaker pound benefited the exporter-heavy index.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed the day 0.48 percent higher at 6,032.09 and added 4.02 percent for the week, breaking a three-week losing streak.
Insurer Aviva PLC was the best performing blue-chip for the week after it said it would sell its Singapore business for S$2.7 billion (US$1.97 billion).
“The FTSE 100 has international horizons and the resulting weakness in the pound [from hard Brexit fears] has boosted the relative value of constituents’ overseas earnings,” AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.
Rio Tinto was the biggest boost to the index for the day after giving in to shareholder pressure to replace its chief executive over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters.
Major miners rose on weakness in the pound and higher metal prices. The pound has come under pressure from increasing bets on a no-deal British exit from the EU.
Still, British stocks have lagged their peers in the developed world as middling economic data and an uptrend in local COVID-19 cases pushed them into a tight trading range since May.
A recent rout in US stock markets also extended to local equities, pressuring the FTSE 100 in particular.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at