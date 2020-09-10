Machine maker Chumpower Machinery Co (銓寶工業) and Germany-based Beckhoff Automation Co yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding at the fifth Taiwan-Germany Smart Machinery Online Forum.
The two firms aim to work together on smart manufacturing solutions and improve Chumpower’s polyethylene terephthalate blow-molding machines.
Chumpower chairman Bush Hsieh (謝樹林) and Beckhoff Automation Taiwan managing director Phylex Ong (王綏雋) signed the agreement.
“Beckhoff will be able to introduce advanced technology from Germany to help raise the level of competitiveness of Taiwanese machines,” Ong said.
Beckhoff makes automation systems based on computer-controlled technology.
Taiwan is Germany’s fifth most important trading partner in Asia, and this latest collaboration sets a positive benchmark for economic cooperation, Winfried Horstmann, the director-general for Industrial Policy at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, said via a live video link.
A strategic collaboration between Taiwan and Germany in the area of smart manufacturing would also create value and boost business resilience, Horstmann said, adding that more cooperation and joint research and development would improve the digital transformation of Taiwan’s medium-sized manufacturers.
As Germany is a world leader in smart manufacturing, Taiwan would be very competitive in this space with the help of German technology, Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Alex Ko (柯拔希) said after the forum.
The Germans came up with the concept of Industry 4.0, but machines made in Germany are very expensive, Ko said, adding that the Taiwanese version of a German machine could be offered at an affordable price.
“Large companies such as Siemens produce very expensive solutions that are out of reach for medium-sized enterprises, even in Germany,” Ko said.
Taiwan is ideally positioned to take advantage of the realignment of global supply chains caused by COVID-19 and other geopolitical factors, he added.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do