The nation’s listed companies reported combined Chinese investment gains of NT$154.3 billion (US$5.23 billion) in the first half of the year, up 37 percent year-on-year, and the highest for the period, Financial Supervisory Commission data released on Tuesday showed, as some companies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and benefited from rising demand for devices used for remote working.
Chinese investment gains plunged 36 percent annually to NT$23.3 billion in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but increased 72 percent to NT$131 billion in the second quarter, the data showed.
“Demand for remote-working devices and consumer electronics rose, as people needed to work from home while under lockdown, which benefited our electronic providers,” Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director-General Tsai Li-ling (蔡麗玲) said.
Listed companies trimmed their investments in China by NT$4 billion in the second quarter, despite investment gains, data showed.
As of the end of June, listed firms’ accumulated investment in China totaled NT$2.524 trillion, up NT$13.4 billion from the end of last year, while the number of listed firms with investments in China dropped to 1,191, seven fewer than the end of last year, data showed.
Tsai said that the number of listed companies investing in China tends to fluctuate, so it was uncertain whether the pandemic could be blamed for firms leaving the market.
“While some firms left the market, other companies continued expanding production there or set up new subsidiaries,” Tsai said. “Computer firms and electronic component providers particularly increased their investment.”
Listed companies repatriated NT$18.1 billion of investment gains to Taiwan during the first half of this year, accounting for 20.15 percent of their total investment in China, data showed.
That raised accumulated repatriated funds to NT$508.7 billion, data showed.
Total overseas investment gains by listed firms increased 5 percent annually to NT$209.3 billion in the first half, thanks to a 41 percent increase in gains in the second quarter of NT$171.6 billion boosted by an increase in orders for devices used for remote working, Tsai said.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do