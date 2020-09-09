New foldable phone supply sufficient, Samsung says

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Samsung Electronics Taiwan Co (台灣三星電子) yesterday assured Taiwanese customers that there would be sufficient supply of its new flagship folding smartphone to satisfy demand, unlike the limited-run Galaxy Z Fold.

“We have enough supply for the initial wave of demand and we have set a sales target of 10 times the initial run,” Samsung Taiwan vice president Jacob Chen (陳啟蒙) said at the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G news conference at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

With a retail price of NT$71,888 (US$2,436), the new phone is to go on sale tomorrow at select e-commerce and telecom retail outlets, he said.

StarLux Airlines chairman Chang Kuo-wei, left, and Samsung Taiwan general manager Dustin Lee present the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday, as Samsung invited VIP customers to experience the new smartphone in the air on a charter flight. Photo: CNA

Like its predecessor, the new phone has a cover screen for quick use and opens up to reveal a bigger main screen that supports multi-app usage.

Aside from having an upgraded monitor, camera and hardware, the phone is 5G-enabled and comes with a two-year warranty, the company said.

Loyal VIP customers were treated to a flight to nowhere on a StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) flight yesterday, it added.

“It is the most expensive phone and we are taking it up to the sky,” StarLux chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) said at the event.

A Samsung VIP surnamed Huang (黃) said that as he finds the Galaxy Z Fold convenient and “good enough for now,” he is not considering upgrading to the new model.

Another VIP customer surnamed Hou (侯) said that he would be first in line when the new phone comes out.

“I buy everything Samsung comes out with,” Hou said.