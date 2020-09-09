Samsung Electronics Taiwan Co (台灣三星電子) yesterday assured Taiwanese customers that there would be sufficient supply of its new flagship folding smartphone to satisfy demand, unlike the limited-run Galaxy Z Fold.
“We have enough supply for the initial wave of demand and we have set a sales target of 10 times the initial run,” Samsung Taiwan vice president Jacob Chen (陳啟蒙) said at the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G news conference at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
With a retail price of NT$71,888 (US$2,436), the new phone is to go on sale tomorrow at select e-commerce and telecom retail outlets, he said.
Photo: CNA
Like its predecessor, the new phone has a cover screen for quick use and opens up to reveal a bigger main screen that supports multi-app usage.
Aside from having an upgraded monitor, camera and hardware, the phone is 5G-enabled and comes with a two-year warranty, the company said.
Loyal VIP customers were treated to a flight to nowhere on a StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) flight yesterday, it added.
“It is the most expensive phone and we are taking it up to the sky,” StarLux chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒) said at the event.
A Samsung VIP surnamed Huang (黃) said that as he finds the Galaxy Z Fold convenient and “good enough for now,” he is not considering upgrading to the new model.
Another VIP customer surnamed Hou (侯) said that he would be first in line when the new phone comes out.
“I buy everything Samsung comes out with,” Hou said.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do