The nation’s 16 financial holding companies last quarter cut their combined lending to China to NT$671.34 billion (US$22.73 billion) from NT$698.26 billion in the first quarter, down 9.2 percent from NT$739.71 billion a year earlier, data released on Saturday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) yesterday reported that last quarter’s figures marked the fourth consecutive quarter of decline and were the lowest ever.
The drop was mainly due to concerns over US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said, adding that China’s high credit risk has significantly reduced Taiwanese financial firms’ willingness to lend to riskier companies there.
The financial holding companies’ combined foreign lending last quarter fell to NT$3.54 trillion, compared with NT$3.56 trillion in the first quarter and NT$3.58 trillion a year earlier, the data showed.
Lending to China has been on a downward trend and accounted for 18.96 percent of total foreign lending last quarter, which was the lowest on record, the commission said.
The ratio was 19.6 percent in the first quarter and 21.2 percent in the second quarter of last year, it said.
The world economy and capital markets faced serious turbulence in the second quarter, as the global spread of COVID-19 intensified, making it difficult for Taiwanese financial firms to grasp the situation in overseas markets, the commission said.
Many financial holding companies last quarter shifted their China lending business to focus mainly on syndicated loans to diversify risks, it added.
Compared with the second quarter of last year, Taiwanese financial firms’ lending to China had fallen by NT$68.4 billion as of the end of June, the data showed.
As their overall China lending remained as high as NT$600 billion to NT$700 billion, the reduction was still moderate and within a reasonable range, the Liberty Times quoted Banking Bureau officials as saying.
The financial holding companies’ combined foreign exposure — including foreign investment, and corporate and interbank lending — totaled NT$20.42 trillion in the second quarter, the data showed.
Last quarter, China remained the second-largest market for Taiwanese financial holding companies in terms of exposure, at NT$2.55 trillion, following the US, but ahead of the UK, France, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, the commission said.
However, exposure to China last quarter was down 2.3 percent from NT$2.61 trillion in the previous quarter, representing an annual fall of 3.41 percent from NT$2.64 trillion, the data showed.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs