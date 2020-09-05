The percentage of Taiwanese willing to use tap-on-phone payments is the second-highest in the Asia-Pacific region, behind only Malaysia, a report by Visa Inc showed on Thursday.
While 62 percent of Taiwanese are willing to use tap-on-phone payments to save time and not have to worry about carrying cash, that compares with 64 percent of Malaysians, the report showed.
The survey found that 71 percent of Taiwanese would like to use the payment technology at convenience stores, 63 percent would prefer to use it on public transport, such as buses and taxis, and 53 percent would like to use it at food courts, street stalls and kiosks.
Taiwanese consumers do not like to be slowed by cumbersome payment methods at convenience stores, restaurants and small retail stores, so for those businesses, speed and convenience in serving their customers should be a priority, Visa Taiwan Co (台灣威士卡) general manager Michelle Jao (趙麗芳) said in a statement.
Those businesses should consider adopting a tap-on-phone solution, which enables the seller to accept Visa contactless payments directly on their Android NFC-enabled smartphone without the need to install a separate payment terminal, Jao said.
The survey showed that 63 percent of Taiwanese would like to try the payment solution to see if it saves time, while 60 percent expected it to eliminate their need to carry cash.
However, handing over access to their personal information (61 percent) or financial information (54 percent) were named by respondents as their top concerns about using tap-to-phone payments, the report said.
Visa’s tap-on-phone payment solution adopts multiple layers of security for the buyer and the seller, ensuring that Visa’s high standards for secure payments are met, the company said.
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be