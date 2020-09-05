Semicon trade show to offer online participation

Staff writer, with CNA





Semicon Taiwan, the largest annual semiconductor trade show in Taiwan, would showcase innovations in smart manufacturing, advanced process technology and green manufacturing, while offering online access for the first time, event organizers said on Wednesday.

This year’s event, to be held from Sept. 23 to 25 in Taipei, would feature 13 theme pavilions and 19 international seminars, including a smart manufacturing pavilion and a strategic materials conference, said SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector.

It would also set a milestone in the industry as the first hybrid event, with Internet attendees able to interact with speakers and other guests, said SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸), who is also its global chief marketing officer.

One of the event’s highlights is a Master Forum featuring leaders in the tech sector who will discuss how semiconductors are supporting 5G and artificial intelligence technologies, and how those technologies are helping the semiconductor sector stay competitive, SEMI said.

Among the speakers would be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) vice chairman Jay Lee (李傑), as well as STMicroelectronics NV chief executive officer Jean-Marc Chery and Lam Research Corp CEO Tim Archer, SEMI said.

The trade show would also showcase innovative offerings across the electronics supply chain to support industry growth, including vertical application platforms such as smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart medical and smart data, it said.

Through the SMART Transportation Forum, experts from IBM Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors NV will present insights on the latest automotive trends and developments related to autonomous driving, SEMI said.