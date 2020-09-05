Semicon Taiwan, the largest annual semiconductor trade show in Taiwan, would showcase innovations in smart manufacturing, advanced process technology and green manufacturing, while offering online access for the first time, event organizers said on Wednesday.
This year’s event, to be held from Sept. 23 to 25 in Taipei, would feature 13 theme pavilions and 19 international seminars, including a smart manufacturing pavilion and a strategic materials conference, said SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector.
It would also set a milestone in the industry as the first hybrid event, with Internet attendees able to interact with speakers and other guests, said SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸), who is also its global chief marketing officer.
One of the event’s highlights is a Master Forum featuring leaders in the tech sector who will discuss how semiconductors are supporting 5G and artificial intelligence technologies, and how those technologies are helping the semiconductor sector stay competitive, SEMI said.
Among the speakers would be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) vice chairman Jay Lee (李傑), as well as STMicroelectronics NV chief executive officer Jean-Marc Chery and Lam Research Corp CEO Tim Archer, SEMI said.
The trade show would also showcase innovative offerings across the electronics supply chain to support industry growth, including vertical application platforms such as smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart medical and smart data, it said.
Through the SMART Transportation Forum, experts from IBM Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors NV will present insights on the latest automotive trends and developments related to autonomous driving, SEMI said.
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be