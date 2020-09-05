Luxury hotel the Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店), which has temporarily shut guestroom operations since June 1, said that it would not restart them until governments in the region lift travel bans and quarantine requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel said that it hopes that the global situation would return to normal early next year, but added that it might be wishful thinking in light of spiking infections in many parts of the world.
The property did not cut prices as its peers did over concern that it would compromise its hard-built brand and image, and would prove unprofitable anyway, a communications official said by telephone.
“The strategy of going cheap would not work because Mandarin Oriental Taipei spends lots of money maintaining its extravagant hardware and service quality,” the official said. “Guests motivated by low room rates would not return.”
Furthermore, the hotel has to comply with rules from its international brand, unlike domestic hospitality providers, which have greater flexibility to make changes, the official said.
Other five-star facilities in Taipei, which have been most affected by the downturn amid the pandemic, have sought to stay afloat mainly through their restaurant operations, as well as government subsidies, the official said.
The partial shutdown at Mandarin Oriental Taipei does not affect its restaurants, bars, spa, or conference and banquet facilities, the official said.
Business at restaurants and banquet facilities has almost improved to pre-pandemic levels, they said.
