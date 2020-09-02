Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession.
The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said.
Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said.
Photo: Reuters
Among a comprehensive product refresh, Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, they said, adding that a smaller HomePod speaker is also in the works.
An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.
Apple and its manufacturing partners always ramp up production ahead of the rollout of new iPhones each fall. In the summer of last year, suppliers were preparing to make components for as many as 75 million handsets. The target in 2018 was similar, so this year’s goal of 75 million to 80 million units is a bullish sign.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the global economy and disrupted supply chains, Apple is seeing strong demand for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers from people working and studying remotely.
Revenue from iPhones crushed Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The device still generates almost half of Apple’s sales and that often tops 60 percent in the holiday season.
The four new iPhones are to be split into two basic and two high-end models for the first time, and all are to feature OLED displays with improved color and clarity.
The two regular iPhones are to come in a new 5.4-inch size and a 6.1-inch option, while the Pro devices are to offer a choice of a 6.1-inch or an enlarged 6.7-inch display, which would be the largest Apple’s ever put in an iPhone.
All of the new smartphones are to have updated designs with squared edges similar to the iPad Pro, while the high-end phones would continue to use stainless steel edges versus aluminum sides on the cheaper variants.
Apple is also planning a dark blue color option on the Pro models to replace the midnight green of last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.
Apple plans to ship the lower-end phones sooner than the Pro devices, people familiar with the staggered release strategy said.
In a conference call, Apple said that the new iPhones would ship a “few weeks” later than last year’s models, which started shipping on Sept. 20.
This year’s rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is