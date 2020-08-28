The Bank of Korea yesterday cut its growth forecast and held its policy rate at a record low amid mounting pressure on policymakers to take more action to counter the economic hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Korean central bank maintained its seven-day repurchase rate at 0.5 percent, as predicted by all 22 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
The bank said it now expects the economy to shrink 1.3 percent this year, far worse than the 0.2 percent contraction it forecast in May.
The bank’s hold on rates underscores the balancing act it faces, as it remains wary of adding stimulus that could further fuel property gains while the economic toll from the pandemic becomes evident.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that there is still room to cut rates more, but caution is needed as there could be side effects from further reductions and the central bank has other policy tools.
It would purchase government bonds should yields become volatile, Lee said, but he did not offer details on the scale and timing of such action.
“Disappointment apparently grew about direct bond purchases as the market digested Lee’s comments,” said Theo Huh, an analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “The governor is being seen as passive about market stabilization.”
South Korea’s 10-year bond yield rose slightly to 1.44 percent as of 2:09pm in Seoul, having declined earlier.
The won appreciated 0.1 percent to 1,185.55 per US dollar.
In a statement released after the decision, the central bank said that uncertainties around the growth path are “very high” and the board would keep policy accommodative as the pandemic saps demand-side inflationary pressure.
In its updated forecasts, the bank said its sees inflation picking up slightly to 0.4 percent, from 0.3 percent earlier.
“The cut in the growth forecast speaks to falling demand,” SK Securities economist An Young-jin said. “The elevation in the inflation projection, however, reflects gradual price increases among supply-side factors such as commodities and oil after some extreme slides earlier this year.”
So far this year, the bank has cut its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to blunt the impact of the pandemic, in addition to supplying liquidity and purchasing bonds to stabilize markets.
The government has also implemented three extra budgets this year, the biggest stimulus of its kind on record.
Still, the bank lowering its projection by a significant margin shows that it sees stimulus falling short of offsetting the fallout from the pandemic.
For now, Lee offered little guidance other than reiterating the central bank’s previous stance on bond purchases.
Lee also said that he is not considering measures such as yield-curve control at the moment.
Any further stimulus would have to be carefully implemented as not to run counter to efforts by the South Korean government to curb property prices, including a series of regulations on home purchases and ownership.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with