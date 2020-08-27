The US Department of the Treasury has determined that Vietnam’s currency was undervalued last year by about 4.7 percent against the US dollar due in part to government intervention, according to a new valuation assessment sent to the US Department of Commerce.
In the assessment conducted for an anti-subsidy investigation by the commerce department into light vehicle tire imports from Vietnam, the Treasury said the undervaluation was influenced by Vietnamese “government action on the exchange rate.”
The assessment is the first issued by the Treasury under a new US rule that allows the commerce department to consider currency undervaluation as a form of subsidy when determining anti-subsidy duties, potentially increasing them.
The department in June began probing dumping and unfair subsidy claims against tire imports from Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand. The probe was initially sought by United Steelworkers, which represents workers at many US tire plants.
Treasury’s determination that the Vietnamese dong is undervalued could increase the chances that it designates Hanoi a “currency manipulator” when it issues its long-delayed semi-annual currency report. Such a designation would require US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin to seek bilateral consultations with Vietnam to try to correct the situation.
However, the two determinations use different methodologies and rely on different US statutes.
It would be possible for a currency to be determined as undervalued for the commerce department’s purposes, but still not meet the Treasury’s tests for manipulation under 1988 and 2015 foreign exchange laws, said Mark Sobel, a former Treasury and IMF official who is now US chairman for the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum think tank.
In its assessment letter to the commerce department, the Treasury said Vietnam made US$22 billion state foreign exchange purchases last year, including through the State Bank of Vietnam, which pushed down Vietnam’s real effective exchange rate by 3.5 percent to 4.8 percent.
It said Hanoi’s action caused the dong exchange rate, which was a nominal 23,224 per US dollar last year, to be about 1,090 dong lower than levels consistent with equilibrium real exchange rates.
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this quarter is forecast to increase 21 percent year-on-year, higher than a projected 14 percent growth for the global foundry industry, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. TSMC’s revenue is expected to reach US$11.35 billion this quarter, in line with the company’s projection of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion, TrendForce said. The researcher attributed TSMC’s growth to robust demand for central processing units and graphics processing units made using 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer technology amid high demand for 5G deployment, high-performance computing and work-from-home devices. TrendForce expects 5-nanometer technology to start contributing to TSMC’s revenue this quarter with