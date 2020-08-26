Taiwanese last month went shopping with a vengeance, with retail sales rising 2.5 percent year-on-year to NT$335.1 billion (US$11.36 billion), snapping a five-month losing streak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.
General merchandise sales grew 7.2 percent year-on-year, department store sales were up 10.3 percent, supermarket sales rose 6.6 percent and convenience store sales jumped 21.3 percent, ministry data showed.
The government’s Triple Stimulus Voucher program undoubtedly had an effect on the shopping binge, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said, before adding that the program’s impact is difficult to quantify.
“Sixty to 70 percent of the general merchandisers we surveyed said that the vouchers helped them with sales, but purchases made using the vouchers were not tracked according to purchase type,” Huang told the Taipei Times yesterday.
“All we can say is that as of July 27, NT$4.48 billion in vouchers had been redeemed for cash from banks by vendors,” he said.
The program began on July 15. Taiwanese and foreign spouses of Taiwanese were eligible to purchase NT$3,000 of vouchers for NT$1,000, which are valid until the end of this year.
People have also been dining out and buying iced drinks, with restaurant sales last month rising 1 percent year-on-year to NT$58.2 billion, the highest July figure on record.
Sales at beverage stores rose 0.5 percent year-on-year, but banquets and catered events were still in the doldrums, with revenue dropping 33.3 percent, dragging total food and beverage sales to contract 0.7 percent last month, the ministry said.
Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), a professor of economics at National Central University, said there was undeniably a boost from the vouchers, especially when business owners created voucher-specific bundles.
However, the amount of vouchers already redeemed is not a metric of the program’s success, Wu said.
“Ideally, you want the businesses that accept the vouchers to keep them in circulation, spending them like cash again,” Wu said. “That would create a multiplier effect, which means that for each dollar the government spent on the program, we get more than NT$1 in stimulus.”
Severe limits on overseas travel have created a flurry in domestic travel, he said.
“Usually about 10 million to 20 million Taiwanese travel abroad every year,” he said. “This year they have no choice but to vacation — and spend — domestically.”
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
When finance types talk about internal combustion engines, they often just use the abbreviation ICE. It is an appropriate name: Investors have a frosty view of auto companies that depend on gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Volkswagen AG, the world’s biggest automaker by sales, has a market value of 73 billion euros (US$87 billion), or about 6.5 times the earnings it generated last year. By contrast, Tesla Inc’s all-electric lineup has propelled it to an astonishing US$352 billion valuation, even though its profits are tiny. Budding Teslas, such as Rivian Automotive Inc and Nikola Corp, have achieved multibillion-dollar valuations
Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV yesterday launched a global EUV (extreme ultraviolet) training center in Tainan to get closer to its customers. The center features live EUV machine modules and comprehensive training courses to train EUV engineers to cater to customers in Asia, ASML said in a statement. EUV lithography uses “soft X-ray” light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nanometers to create extremely fine features in silicon and is currently used in the production of 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer chips by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). The center at the South Taiwan Science Park has 14 international trainers and
‘PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION’: The reorganization seeks to enable rapid and effective decisionmaking on the firm’s portfolio, and would take effect next month Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) on Sunday reshuffled its senior management and created a division focused on “portfolio optimization” as the world’s biggest oil producer adapts to low crude prices and seeks new ways to raise cash. The Saudi state energy company appointed senior vice president Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi to lead a new corporate development team that would “assess existing assets” and boost access to “growth markets,” it said in a statement. He would report to chief executive officer Amin Nasser and start on Sept. 13, it said. “The organization will support rapid and effective decisionmaking on the company’s portfolio,” Aramco said. Aramco