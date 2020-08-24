The Ministry of Economic Affairs last week approved applications from 13 companies to invest a combined NT$6 billion (US$203.31 million) through government incentive programs.
The ministry has so far approved 615 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.083 trillion through three government incentive programs launched early last year, it said in a statement on Friday.
Another 58 companies are awaiting approval to invest, the ministry added.
The ministry’s InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved Unikorn Semiconductor Corp’s (晶成半導體) application to invest NT$1 billion in its factory in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), it said.
The company, a foundry spinoff of LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶元光電), focuses mainly on III-V compound semiconductors — compounds made using elements listed in columns III and V of the periodic table — with businesses dedicated to epitaxy, and wafer and chip processing.
Given the rising demand for III-V compound semiconductors in facial recognition technology in smartphones and in 5G deployment, Unikorn plans to continue its investment in automation and testing equipment at the factory, the ministry said.
Malico Inc (太業科技), a supplier of thermal solutions, is to invest NT$900 million to establish a new plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) as new energy, 5G, electric vehicle and semiconductor equipment become key development industries, the ministry said.
Ain Tec Industrial Co Ltd (建興安泰工業), which produces shock absorber components for bicycles, motorcycles and yachts, also plans to invest NT$900 million to construct a new plant in Changhua, the ministry said.
Hwa Yuan Foods Co Ltd (華元食品), a supplier of snacks, potato chips and crackers, plans to invest NT$400 million to build a new plant in Taichung’s Wuci District (梧棲), and Shan Mai Food Co Ltd (先麥食品), known for its taro cakes, has also pledged to invest NT$400 million in establishing a new factory in Nantou Wanglai Industrial Park (南投旺來產業園區), the ministry said.
Other companies that the ministry last week approved to join the incentive programs include Soontai Tech Co Ltd (順泰電子), GLT Optical Inc (茂林光學), Elite Secret Biotechnology Corp (伊莉特生物科技), Rong Sheng Mechanical Engineering Co Ltd (榮聖機械) and Hwaguo Electrical Machinery Co Ltd (華谷電機).
The incentive programs provide participating companies with assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor, and pledged investments so far are estimated to create 90,630 jobs, the ministry said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is stepping up recruitment this year to cope with rigorous demand, primarily for chips for 5G products and for high-performance computing. The company, which supplies chips for Apple Inc iPhones, plans to hire 8,000 people this year, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference to unveil a revamped semiconductor exhibition at the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung. “Our business is exceptionally strong this year. We usually hire about 4,000 new workers a year,” Liu said. “We are scaling up [recruitment] this year.” TSMC last month
STRIKING WHILE HOT: The Kaohsiung fab, which is to create 2,800 jobs, is part of a greater project to build six fabs in Taiwan in five years, the company said ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it would invest NT$26 billion (US$880.58 million) in a new fab in Kaohsiung to expand advanced testing and packaging capacity for 5G-related chips. The new fab, code-named K13, is part of the company’s broader plan to build six fabs in Taiwan within five years, ASE said. As rapidly developing 5G technology is stimulating demand for semiconductors, ASE said it is stepping up investment and adding advanced technology capacity to capture the “explosive” growth of the supply chain. “5G is a new technology, which is to bring explosive growth
Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) and passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) are to invest US$100 million and US$10 million respectively in US electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings Ltd to gain a foothold in the supply chain for electric vehicles. TPK said that the investment would give it a 4 percent stake in the Los Angeles-based company before it lists its shares on NASDAQ through a merger with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose company. The move would provide Canoo with about US$600 million, which it needs to build its first vehicles. Canoo is set to launch
‘NOT PLASTIC’: Catcher chairman Allen Horng said that Taiwanese dominance in iPhone assembly would take time to replicate, as there are difficult issues involved Apple Inc supplier Catcher Technology Co Ltd (可成) is to sell two of its smartphone metal chassis plants to Lens Technology Co Ltd (藍思科技), a Chinese handset-cover glass maker, company officials told a news conference yesterday. The company’s board of directors approved the sale of its 100 percent stakes in Topo Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可勝科技泰州) and Meeca Technology (Taizhou) Co Ltd (可利科技泰州) to Lens Technology in a US$1.43 billion all-cash deal that is expected to close by the end of this year, pending regulatory approvals, they said. Catcher spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) said the time had come for the firm to