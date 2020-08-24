Thirteen firms to invest NT$6bn in local factories

STILL ATTRACTING CASH: The economics ministry has approved NT$1.083 trillion in pledges to invest in projects estimated to create more than 90,000 jobs

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs last week approved applications from 13 companies to invest a combined NT$6 billion (US$203.31 million) through government incentive programs.

The ministry has so far approved 615 applications from Taiwanese businesses to invest a total of NT$1.083 trillion through three government incentive programs launched early last year, it said in a statement on Friday.

Another 58 companies are awaiting approval to invest, the ministry added.

The ministry’s InvesTaiwan Service Center last week approved Unikorn Semiconductor Corp’s (晶成半導體) application to invest NT$1 billion in its factory in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), it said.

The company, a foundry spinoff of LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶元光電), focuses mainly on III-V compound semiconductors — compounds made using elements listed in columns III and V of the periodic table — with businesses dedicated to epitaxy, and wafer and chip processing.

Given the rising demand for III-V compound semiconductors in facial recognition technology in smartphones and in 5G deployment, Unikorn plans to continue its investment in automation and testing equipment at the factory, the ministry said.

Malico Inc (太業科技), a supplier of thermal solutions, is to invest NT$900 million to establish a new plant in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) as new energy, 5G, electric vehicle and semiconductor equipment become key development industries, the ministry said.

Ain Tec Industrial Co Ltd (建興安泰工業), which produces shock absorber components for bicycles, motorcycles and yachts, also plans to invest NT$900 million to construct a new plant in Changhua, the ministry said.

Hwa Yuan Foods Co Ltd (華元食品), a supplier of snacks, potato chips and crackers, plans to invest NT$400 million to build a new plant in Taichung’s Wuci District (梧棲), and Shan Mai Food Co Ltd (先麥食品), known for its taro cakes, has also pledged to invest NT$400 million in establishing a new factory in Nantou Wanglai Industrial Park (南投旺來產業園區), the ministry said.

Other companies that the ministry last week approved to join the incentive programs include Soontai Tech Co Ltd (順泰電子), GLT Optical Inc (茂林光學), Elite Secret Biotechnology Corp (伊莉特生物科技), Rong Sheng Mechanical Engineering Co Ltd (榮聖機械) and Hwaguo Electrical Machinery Co Ltd (華谷電機).

The incentive programs provide participating companies with assistance for financing, taxation, land, utilities and labor, and pledged investments so far are estimated to create 90,630 jobs, the ministry said.