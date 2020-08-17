The first phase of construction of an offshore wind power operation and maintenance base in Changhua County by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is to be finished by next year, the company said on Saturday at the center’s groundbreaking ceremony.
The Danish wind energy developer is to build the first offshore and energy port for wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region, CIP said in a statement.
The first phase of the project is to cover a land area of 35 hectares, including 16.86 hectares of port area for maintenance vessels, 3.14 hectares for roads and 15 hectares for industrial use, the company said.
CIP said that project planning began in 2017 and it has since invested more than NT$2 billion (US$67.7 million) in the center to operate the projected Changfang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) offshore wind farms, set to produce 589 megawatts (MW).
MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, a joint venture between Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S, is to install the specialized machinery for the project.
The port would feature 10 berths for maintenance vessels, the Changhua County government said.
CIP said the center is expected to boost local industries such as logistics, electrical and machinery services, and the hospitality sector.
CIP, a fund management company founded in 2012, is one of seven companies, including three foreign developers, that in April 2018 won Ministry of Economic Affairs tenders to build 10 offshore wind energy farms, with a combined capacity of 3,836MW, as part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy capacity.
The three foreign developers, Danish companies CIP and Orsted A/S, as well as Germany’s Wpd AG, account for 66 percent of the total capacity projected in the ministry’s tender.
CORPORATE SCANDAL: Cathay Life has invested NT$13.3 billion in Bank Mayapada since 2015, but the latest loss of NT$8.8 billion has completely written off its investment Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) yesterday said it would recognize an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion (US$298.1 million) in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT due to concerns about the lender’s operations amid a corporate scandal. The company said it would revise its earnings result for June, from a net profit of NT$6.52 billion to a net loss of NT$520 million, its first monthly loss over the past 17 months. After booking an investment loss of NT$5.2 billion in Bank Mayapada earlier this year, Cathay Life has so far recognized total investment losses of NT$14 billion in the lender, executive vice president
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 25 percent annually, but fell 12.8 percent month-on-month to NT$105.96 billion (US$3.59 billion). In the first seven months of this year, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 33.6 percent to NT$727.26 billion, compared with NT$544.46 billion a year earlier. TSMC has said it aims to grow its revenue by more than 20 percent this year. The company has since May 15 stopped taking new orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its second-biggest customer after Apple Inc, due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies. TSMC has no plans to
INCREASING PRESSURE: Pegatron chief financial officer Louise Wu said the merger would allow them to be more flexible when meeting customer needs Pegatron Corp (和碩), an Apple Inc assembly partner, yesterday said that it would fully absorb metal casing subsidiary Casetek Holdings Ltd (鎧勝) in a NT$14.5 billion (US$490.93 million) deal to improve the companies’ competitiveness in the phone assembly supply chain. When Pegatron and Casetek suspended trading earlier in the day, speculation swirled that a possible purchase by China’s Luxshare Precision Industry Co (立訊精密) might be in the cards, but the announcement of the merger dispelled any conjecture. The board of directories of each company agreed that Pegasus Ace Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pegatron, would purchase Casetek in a reverse triangular
Global index provider MSCI Inc yesterday lowered Taiwan’s weighting in its two major indices after its latest review, which might prompt an outflow of US$200 million in funds next quarter, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said yesterday. The index provider trimmed Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index — which covers more than 800 securities across the large and mid-cap segments in 26 emerging markets — by nine basis points to 12.45 percent, commission data showed. However, Taiwan’s weighting in the index remained in second place, only after China’s weighting of more than 40 percent, the data showed. The company also slashed