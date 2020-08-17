Changhua wind energy center breaks ground

Staff writer, with CNA





The first phase of construction of an offshore wind power operation and maintenance base in Changhua County by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is to be finished by next year, the company said on Saturday at the center’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The Danish wind energy developer is to build the first offshore and energy port for wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region, CIP said in a statement.

The first phase of the project is to cover a land area of 35 hectares, including 16.86 hectares of port area for maintenance vessels, 3.14 hectares for roads and 15 hectares for industrial use, the company said.

CIP said that project planning began in 2017 and it has since invested more than NT$2 billion (US$67.7 million) in the center to operate the projected Changfang (彰芳) and Xidao (西島) offshore wind farms, set to produce 589 megawatts (MW).

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S, a joint venture between Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S, is to install the specialized machinery for the project.

The port would feature 10 berths for maintenance vessels, the Changhua County government said.

CIP said the center is expected to boost local industries such as logistics, electrical and machinery services, and the hospitality sector.

CIP, a fund management company founded in 2012, is one of seven companies, including three foreign developers, that in April 2018 won Ministry of Economic Affairs tenders to build 10 offshore wind energy farms, with a combined capacity of 3,836MW, as part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy capacity.

The three foreign developers, Danish companies CIP and Orsted A/S, as well as Germany’s Wpd AG, account for 66 percent of the total capacity projected in the ministry’s tender.