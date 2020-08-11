Ferreros build US$3.3bn side bet to candy giant

Michele Ferrero helped introduce Nutella and Kinder chocolate to the world, turning his family’s Italian confectionery business into a global giant with annual sales of about US$10 billion. Now his son, Giovanni, is charting his own path.

Net assets of Giovanni’s investment firm, CTH, last year surged 40 percent to 2.8 billion euros (US$3.3 billion), filings show.

The increase was boosted by its US$300 million purchase of Danish cookie baker Kelsen Group, an acquisition designed to help preserve Italy’s biggest fortune by investing beyond the confectionery industry.

A jar of Nutella is pictured in Manta, Italy, on Feb. 5 last year. Photo: AFP

Giovanni has “established his presence in the wider sweet packaged-food market” with CTH, said Guido Giannotta, a director of the Brussels-based firm, who helps manage the Ferrero family’s fortune.

Such a move would “represent an important de-risking solution, both in terms of product categories and geographical reach,” he added.

Like the Ferreros, many of the world’s richest individuals are diversifying their fortunes as they seek to grow wealth across generations.

Zara founder Amancio Ortega — Spain’s richest person — invested the proceeds from his clothing business Inditex SA into real estate worldwide, while Microsoft Corp cofounder Bill Gates’ holdings range from railroads to agricultural businesses to construction firms.

The Ferreros’ business began as a family pastry shop in northern Italy that used hazelnuts as a way to stretch limited cocoa supplies. After World War II, it grew into a confectionary firm, opening production facilities and offices abroad. It launched the Nutella and Kinder Chocolate and Tic Tac mints brands in the 1960s and then expanded with products including Ferrero Rocher.

CTH was created in 2016 and owns Belgian cookie maker Delacre and US candy company Ferrara in addition to Kelsen Group.

Ferrero Group — the family’s confectionery business — has also invested beyond candy, completing a US$1.3 billion deal last year for Kellogg Co’s cookies and fruit snack brands.

Giovanni, 55, is executive chairman of Ferrero Group and owns a controlling stake in the Alba, Italy-based company, which is now valued at US$23 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It makes up the bulk of the Ferrero family’s US$32.9 billion fortune.

Investing in cookies “makes sense, as chocolate and biscuits fight for the same space in our stomachs,” said Duncan Fox, a consumer products analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “If you can get the right innovation, you get far greater distribution if you have exposure to both.”